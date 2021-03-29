ACS students receive Character in Action awards

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Students at each of the schools in the Alabaster City Schools district were recently honored with Character in Action awards, which are given to students who exhibit good character.

The Character in Action award is a partnership between the Shelby County Juvenile Court, the Shelby County District Attorney’s office and each of the school systems within the county. The schools nominate students who display attributes of strong character including respect, friendship and kindness towards their fellow students and teachers.

This year the five students selected from Alabaster schools included Madeline Machovec from Thompson High School, Tristan Mosley from Thompson Intermediate School, Olivia Curry from Thompson Middle School, Brewer Brunson from Creek View Elementary and Austin Brawley from Meadow View Elementary.

The schools typically hold an event recognizing the students, however due to the safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic each student was presented with a plaque at their school recognizing their excellence in character.

The school system released statements acknowledging the exemplary behavior and actions that led to each student being selected for the award.

THS student Madeline Machovec was selected because of her commitment to supporting her fellow peers through involvement with a variety of organizations including the Alabaster Teen Council, the National Honor Society and the THS Ambassadors.

“Maddie displays pride in treating others with kindness. As a long-standing member of the Alabaster Teen Council Maddie dedicates her time reaching out to and supporting her peers,” the statement reads. “Maddie is highly involved in activities here on campus and throughout the community. She can be depended on to step forward and do the right thing and help others in need.”

Tristan Mosley was selected by TIS to receive this award. He was honored because of qualities such as respectfulness, his helpful attitude and positive outlook.

“Tristan looks for the positive in other people. He is good at diffusing situations in which altercations could arise,” the school said. “He is a genuinely kind soul and that is reflected in how he treats others. Tristan possesses integrity and stands up for what is right.”

At TMS, Olivia Curry was the recipient of the award because of her positive attitude, respectfulness, dedication and helpful spirit towards other students. Curry participates in many school activities including a role on the school’s cheerleading team.

“Olivia is not only an amazing student, but she is a great friend,” the statement explained. “On the first day of school a student dropped their binder and papers went everywhere. Olivia was the first person to be there helping the other student pick up all the papers.”

Brewer Brunson was selected by teachers at CVES to receive this award, because of his respectfulness, willingness to learn and helpfulness.

“Brewer shows respect to his friends and adults every day through his kindness,” his statement read. “He strives to make everyone feel like they matter. He includes everyone in the playground games and is eager to work with any students during class.”

MVES staff chose Austin Brawley to receive this award because of the way he shows respect to students and teachers, his friendliness and engagement with his learning.

“Austin treats others like a friend and he is very inclusive to others in the class. He helps other students who may be struggling academically or athletically in PE,” according to the school. “He never belittles them or makes them feel like they are not good. He makes them feel safe and accepted.”