expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of March 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 12-22:

Alabaster

March 15

-Barnabe Martinez, 32, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.

-Adolph Ellington Grimmett, 58, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

-Patrick Bryant Peake, 53, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property first degree.

-Brenda Marie Holmberg Weaver, 55, of Vestavia, theft of property fourth degree.

March 16

-Michael Houston Howard, 28, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest.

-Zachary Ryan McNeel, 23, of Anniston, Alabama, driving without license.

March 17

-Mitchell Craig Pearce, 32, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Amelia Burbank Cordy, 39, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Robert Lee Jackson Jr., 26, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

March 18

-William Duane Stott, 40, of McCalla, Alabama, violation of domestic violence protection order.

-Stephen Everrett Abrams, 23, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with domestic violence emergency call.

-Michelle Renee Scroggins, 31, of Tuscaloosa, alias writ of arrest.

March 19

-Joseph Wayne Langston, 45, of Tallassee, Alabama, failure to appear-traffic, capias warrant (three counts).

March 21

-Jack Leighton McDonald, 19, of Alabaster, using false ID to purchase alcohol.

-Jennifer Patsios Veitch, 36, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

-William Matthew Veitch, 37, of Pelham, theft of property second degree, domestic violence third degree.

March 22

-Kayla Francis Lashley, 31, of Brookwood, Alabama, warrant-theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting).

 

Calera

March 12

-Oscar Castelan Ramirez, 55, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Kenneth Riley Dennis, 24, of Calera, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (two counts), attempting to elude, resisting arrest.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Merion Drive.

March 13

-Opal Shivawn Dyer, 41, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

-Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez, 23, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

March 14

-Rosallen Bernita Tyes, 41, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Dawn Marie Thomas, 51, of Trussville, DUI-alcohol.

-Joseph Anthony White, 56, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Leon Gutierrez Armando, 46, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol, open container.

March 15

-Kenneth Austin Short, 32, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Geoffrey Allen Hall, 29, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, open container.

-Donny Wayne Partridge, 32, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Amanda Lee Salser, 30, of Shelby, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Quinn Bud Jones, 34, of Elmore, Alabama, public intoxication.

-Riordion Jace Johnson, 31, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Jhaylen Tyron Caffey, 25, of Alabaster, agency assist.

March 16

-Skyler Edward Wachs, 27, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Christopher Lloyd Ray, 33, of Calera, failure to appear (four counts).

-Joshua Lee Woods, 22, of Montevallo, failure to appear (12 counts).

-Angel Denise Davis, 46, of Pelham, obstructing government operations, public intoxication.

-Brandon Lee Hendrix, 38, of Calera, agency assist.

March 17

-Taconius Cordale Stallworth, 22, of Brewton, Alabama, DUI-any substance.

March 18

-Jhoanna Alexandria Jimenez, 23, of Pelham, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Hosea Haynes Jr., 24, of Calera, failure to appear.

March 19

-Nicholas Shane Kidd, 26, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, public intoxication, resisting arrest.

 

Helena

March 18

-Kalicen Renee Frazier Stafford, 26, possession of stolen vehicle, promoting prison contraband third degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of March 28, 2021

Police reports for the week of March 28, 2021

Sheriff’s reports for the week of March 28, 2021

UPDATE: NWS upgrades rating of Calera-Columbiana tornado

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries