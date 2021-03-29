expand
Ad Spot

March 29, 2021

Calera police officer Robbie Lee Tackett reportedly passed away of natural causes. (Contributed)

Calera officer Tackett dies Sunday

By Staff Reports

Published 3:11 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — The Calera Police Department and the law enforcement community lost one of its own Sunday, March 28. Calera officer Robbie Lee Tackett died reportedly of natural causes.

No other information was immediately available about the young officer, who worked at the Bessemer Police Department before joining Calera in August 2019.

“Robbie was an exceptional police officer who served with honor and dedication,” Calera PD posted Monday on its official Facebook page. “Robbie volunteered with our Explorer youth program and had an immediate positive effect on the post. Please keep Robbie’s family, friends and coworkers in your prayers.”

The post followed a standalone image of a badge with a black mourning band across the center, which was posted without comment on the page late Sunday evening.

See Shelbycountyreporter.com for updates on this story.

More News

UPDATE: NWS upgrades rating of Calera-Columbiana tornado

Tommy Harrison

Calera officer Tackett dies Sunday

Helena wins three in a row at Hoover tourney

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

UPDATE: NWS upgrades rating of Calera-Columbiana tornado

Calera

Calera officer Tackett dies Sunday

Alabaster Main Story

ACS students receive Character in Action awards

Business

Embracing your soul’s story helps lead to mental wellness

News

Shelby County adds additional free landfill days

Helena

Picking up the pieces: Helena cleans up tornado destruction

280 Reporter

NWS confirms EF3 and EF2 tornadoes hit Shelby County

Calera

12 homes severely damaged in Calera area

Columbiana

Columbiana continues to assess storm damage

280 Main Story

Damaged schools to move to remote learning March 29

News

YMCA of Greater Birmingham providing showers and child care for tornado victims

280 Main Story

SCSO shares updates on injuries, damage in wake of tornadoes

280 Main Story

A devastating day: Tornadoes rip through Shelby County

News

Pelham reports approximately 60 homes damaged, no reported injuries

280 Main Story

Tornado relief efforts underway in Shelby County

News

Pelham mayor issues 10 p.m. curfew through March 29

Calera

New tornado warning issued for south Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Tornado warning issued for portions of Shelby County

280 Reporter

Ingadi Flower Farm to hold plant sale April 3

News

UPDATE: Pelham’s city facilities closing at noon due to severe weather

Alabaster Reporter

Echota Cherokees assist homeless veterans

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum gets $12K grant

Montevallo

Montevallo student among 50 selected for High School Student Congress

News

Brown to compete in America’s Majestic Miss