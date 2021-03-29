expand
Ad Spot

March 29, 2021

Picking up the pieces: Helena cleans up tornado destruction

By Nathan Howell

Published 10:09 am Monday, March 29, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA—Hundreds of volunteers showed up March 27 to help clean up debris in the Old Town Helena and surrounding areas after a violent EF3 tornado ripped through the city two days prior.

The Saturday was meant to be a fun afternoon with families out enjoying Easter egg hunts on the weekend before the holiday, and doing other casual weekend activities.

However, Helena Beautification Chair Kim Edwards put it best when she said “tragedies are not planned. They interrupt everyone’s lives.”

The storm caused devastation which impacted businesses in the area, as well as damaging houses and leaving many people without power for days.

The city and its residents responded quickly in calls for donations and help with groups collecting large amounts of food and essential supplies. After making the roadways accessible, the city quickly organized a cleanup effort in the affected areas which received overwhelming support from resident.

“Thank you all so much on behalf of Helena and its citizens. I know there are folks here who live here and love this town, but there are folks from other areas of Alabama that have come out today and I just want to thank you all,” said Helena City Councilperson Chris VanCleave addressing hundreds of volunteers.

Volunteers quickly got to work in the area near the Helena Amphitheater where the power of the storms was so clearly evident. Dozens of trees were ripped out of the group and laid across the park and Buck Creek. The riverbanks that the park sits on was forever changed by the sheer force of the winds.

“It is a little overwhelming to be out here,” Edwards said. “It was devastating to see this from the bridge, but now that we are down here, it is so much worse. We take so much pride in keeping the city beautiful that it is really striking to take a step back and look at what has happened.”

Throughout the day the sound of chainsaws cutting through limbs and the chatter of friends, family and community members filled the prior desperate silence that covered the area. Though the backdrop appeared grim, the unwavering dedication of people to recover offered a glimpse of hope in the face of devastation.

Aside from the debris created around the amphitheater, many communities in the surrounding areas were impacted with damages and the loss of electricity due to downed power lines.

Not even a mile away, the communities around Cunningham Drive faced similar destruction. Knowing this, volunteers split off to help these families recover and face the hefty task ahead of them.

“These are some of the most underserved communities in Helena,” VanCleave said. “A lot of these families don’t have homeowner’s insurance. They still don’t have power because of the way the power grid runs.”

VanCleave said that he met with the families who live out in these communities and provided information and resources to them to help them rebuild and move forward.

“We can’t come in and fix their homes, but we can point them to volunteers and resources that can provide help,” he said. “It brought me to tears to hear some of their stories. The need is so great with them, especially with those who don’t have power.”

At the end of the cleanup a clear impact had been made to the area. Trees were cut up and put in easy to remove piles and debris and other trash was raked up.

The devastation has left a permeant scar on this side of the city, but the incredible power of community helped to provide the beginning stages of healing.

More News

ACS students receive Character in Action awards

Embracing your soul’s story helps lead to mental wellness

Shelby County adds additional free landfill days

Picking up the pieces: Helena cleans up tornado destruction

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

ACS students receive Character in Action awards

Business

Embracing your soul’s story helps lead to mental wellness

News

Shelby County adds additional free landfill days

Helena

Picking up the pieces: Helena cleans up tornado destruction

280 Reporter

NWS confirms EF3 and EF2 tornadoes hit Shelby County

Calera

12 homes severely damaged in Calera area

Columbiana

Columbiana continues to assess storm damage

280 Main Story

Damaged schools to move to remote learning March 29

News

YMCA of Greater Birmingham providing showers and child care for tornado victims

280 Main Story

SCSO shares updates on injuries, damage in wake of tornadoes

280 Main Story

A devastating day: Tornadoes rip through Shelby County

News

Pelham reports approximately 60 homes damaged, no reported injuries

280 Main Story

Tornado relief efforts underway in Shelby County

News

Pelham mayor issues 10 p.m. curfew through March 29

Calera

New tornado warning issued for south Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Tornado warning issued for portions of Shelby County

280 Reporter

Ingadi Flower Farm to hold plant sale April 3

News

UPDATE: Pelham’s city facilities closing at noon due to severe weather

Alabaster Reporter

Echota Cherokees assist homeless veterans

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum gets $12K grant

Montevallo

Montevallo student among 50 selected for High School Student Congress

News

Brown to compete in America’s Majestic Miss

Helena

Two by Two Rescue receives rescue grant

Montevallo

UM holds on-campus vaccination clinic for employees