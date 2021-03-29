expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Police reports for the week of March 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 11:23 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 12-21:

Alabaster

March 15

-Property damage from Butler Road at Shelby County 17, Alabaster. A 2018 Chevy Suburban sustained $800 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road. A box of masks and a hand counter valued at $10 apiece were stolen.

-Receiving stolen property first degree, possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics and equipment were confiscated. A 2018 Toyota Corolla was recovered.

-Information report from the 600 block of Wynlake Cove.

-Found property from the 500 block of Warrior Drive. Computer hardware/software was reported.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.

March 16

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Summer Brook Lane.

-Information report from the 1200 block of First Avenue West.

March 17

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 100 block of Mount Olive Road.

-Assault second degree from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Information only from the 1100 block of Fox Valley Farms Road.

March 18

-Property damage from the 60 block of Shelby County 26, Alabaster. A 2018 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Big Oak Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast. A white gold ring with three diamonds valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest. A pearl ring, ruby marquis with diamonds, diamond ring, butterfly white gold, opal with diamonds, small cross ring and silver band with diamonds were stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Park Forest Terrace. A mailbox valued at $600 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree, interference with domestic violence emergency call from the 1100 block of Eagle Drive.

March 19

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Kent Dairy Road and Alabama 119.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street Southwest.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Eighth Street Northwest. An Xbox valued at $499 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumables valued at $141.29 were stolen.

-Information only from the 100 block of Holland Trail.

-Information only from the 80 block of Baretree Lane.

-Harassment from the 1800 block of Wood Brook Circle Apartments.

March 20

-Property damage from the 1100 block of Big Cloud Circle. Bricks and a gutter sustained $1,100 in damages.

-Property damage from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road. A window glass valued at $50 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. Money in the amount of $300 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 2200 block of Amberley Woods Terrace.

March 21

-Domestic violence third degree, theft of property second degree from the 400 block of Shelby Farms Lane. A safe with medication valued at $50 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Sunrise Court.

-Using false identity to purchase alcohol from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Identity documents were confiscated.

 

Calera

March 12

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property (three counts) from the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of 13th Street.

-Simple assault from the 3900 block of Shelby County 42.

-DUI-alcohol from the 500 block of Ozley Road, Alabaster.

-Lost property from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (two counts) from the 900 block of Timberline Circle.

-Resisting arrest, attempting to elude from the 500 block of Timberline Trace.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

March 13

-Distributing private image with intent to harass from the 200 block of Saratoga Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 89, Montevallo.

March 14

-Incident from the 1100 block of Shelby County 89.

-DUI-alcohol from the 228-mile marker of I-65.

-Animal complaint from the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Deborah Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Creek Run Circle.

March 15

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 89 at Shelby County 201.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from the 500 block of 15th Street.

-Incident from the 7300 block of U.S. 31.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Notice of trespass from the 2500 block of Shelby County 16.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property, theft of property third degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 42 and Tolleson Road.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 42 and Tolleson Road.

-Cattle at large from Shelby County 42 and Two Springs Road.

-Public intoxication from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Property damage from Shelby County 42 and Barkwood Loop.

-Failure to appear from Shelby County 201 at Shelby County 89.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and 16th Street.

March 16

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from I-65 South at the 227-mile marker.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Maryanna Road.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at 14th Street.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from Shelby County 151 at Shelby County 800.

-Failure to appear (12 counts) from Shelby County 151 at Shelby County 800.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 151 at Shelby County 800.

-Property damage from the 232-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Property damage from the 1200 block of Village Trace.

-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation from the 2200 block of Village Lane.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.

-Public intoxication, obstructing government operations from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75.

-Agency assist from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75.

March 17

-Incident from the 11100 block of Sysco Drive.

-Property damage from Shelby County 800.

-DUI-any substance from the 227-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sheep Crossing.

March 18

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 400 block of Shelby County 63.

-Incident from the 100 block of Sunset Lane.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Failure to appear from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 63.

March 19

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Hollow Court.

-Property damage from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

 

Helena

March 15

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 1000 block of Laurel Lakes Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 17.

March 17

-Miscellaneous incident from Hillsboro Parkway.

March 18

-Missing juvenile from Shelby County 52 West near Elvira Road.

-Identity theft from River Crest Drive South.

-Possession of a stolen vehicle, promoting prison contraband third degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense from the 4000 block of Alabama 261.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 2700 block of Coalmont Road.

-Incident from the 200 block of Appleford Road.

March 19

-Miscellaneous incident from Helena Marketplace.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of March 28, 2021

Police reports for the week of March 28, 2021

Sheriff’s reports for the week of March 28, 2021

UPDATE: NWS upgrades rating of Calera-Columbiana tornado

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries