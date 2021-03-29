Shelby County adds additional free landfill days

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

In the wake of storms that hit several cities in the county on March 25, Shelby County has added two additional free landfill days to help those who need to do some cleaning.

The original free landfill day was set for March 27, and additional dates of April 3 and 10 have been opened up to help the communities get rid of unwanted trash and debris.

The landfill is located off of Shelby County 70 at 401 Landfill Road, and will allow a number of items to be discarded on the free days.

The facility will open at 7:30 a.m. on each additional day and will close at 3:30 p.m. each afternoon. Those who are participating should be unloaded and exited by the closing time.

Participants are asked to secure and cover their loads to help prevent litter and other garbage from filling up the roadways.

There will also be a free landfill day later in the year on Oct. 2.

More information about the event can be found at https://www.shelbyal.com/253/Landfill.