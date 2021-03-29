expand
Ad Spot

March 29, 2021

Shelby County has set additional free landfill days for April 3 and 10. (File)

Shelby County adds additional free landfill days

By Nathan Howell

Published 10:51 am Monday, March 29, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

In the wake of storms that hit several cities in the county on March 25, Shelby County has added two additional free landfill days to help those who need to do some cleaning.

The original free landfill day was set for March 27, and additional dates of April 3 and 10 have been opened up to help the communities get rid of unwanted trash and debris.

The landfill is located off of Shelby County 70 at 401 Landfill Road, and will allow a number of items to be discarded on the free days.

The facility will open at 7:30 a.m. on each additional day and will close at 3:30 p.m. each afternoon. Those who are participating should be unloaded and exited by the closing time.

Participants are asked to secure and cover their loads to help prevent litter and other garbage from filling up the roadways.

There will also be a free landfill day later in the year on Oct. 2.

More information about the event can be found at https://www.shelbyal.com/253/Landfill.

More News

ACS students receive Character in Action awards

Embracing your soul’s story helps lead to mental wellness

Shelby County adds additional free landfill days

Picking up the pieces: Helena cleans up tornado destruction

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

ACS students receive Character in Action awards

Business

Embracing your soul’s story helps lead to mental wellness

News

Shelby County adds additional free landfill days

Helena

Picking up the pieces: Helena cleans up tornado destruction

280 Reporter

NWS confirms EF3 and EF2 tornadoes hit Shelby County

Calera

12 homes severely damaged in Calera area

Columbiana

Columbiana continues to assess storm damage

280 Main Story

Damaged schools to move to remote learning March 29

News

YMCA of Greater Birmingham providing showers and child care for tornado victims

280 Main Story

SCSO shares updates on injuries, damage in wake of tornadoes

280 Main Story

A devastating day: Tornadoes rip through Shelby County

News

Pelham reports approximately 60 homes damaged, no reported injuries

280 Main Story

Tornado relief efforts underway in Shelby County

News

Pelham mayor issues 10 p.m. curfew through March 29

Calera

New tornado warning issued for south Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Tornado warning issued for portions of Shelby County

280 Reporter

Ingadi Flower Farm to hold plant sale April 3

News

UPDATE: Pelham’s city facilities closing at noon due to severe weather

Alabaster Reporter

Echota Cherokees assist homeless veterans

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum gets $12K grant

Montevallo

Montevallo student among 50 selected for High School Student Congress

News

Brown to compete in America’s Majestic Miss

Helena

Two by Two Rescue receives rescue grant

Montevallo

UM holds on-campus vaccination clinic for employees