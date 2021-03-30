Pub 261 hosting crawfish boil and pet vaccine clinic

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM—Pub 261 will hold their annual crawfish boil on April 11, which will also feature a low-cost pet vaccine clinic sponsored by Shelby Humane.

The event is a partnership between the two groups to help people come out and enjoy the fresh spring air, and to do some good and help prevent the spread of diseases in cats and dogs.

According to Shelby Humane Development Director Tree Davidson, Mike Sarvaunt who owns Pub 261 is a big lover of animals and they realized they could do something great in a fun and relaxing way.

“Mike at Pub 261 is an animal fan and we appreciate all of his support. He called and wanted to do something for us,” Davidson said. “We are going to have a vaccine clinic that will allow people to vaccinate their dogs and cats at a lower rate. So that people who are having financial issues or want to take advantage of a lower price that is something.”

The vaccination part of the event will be a drive-thru clinic, where people who want to have their pets vaccinated can simply pull up to the pub and just fill out some information.

Shelby Humane will be offering vaccinations for dog Bordetella, dog rabies, cat vaccinations and cat rabies. There will also be pet microchipping available for $10.

The group will also bring a few of their lovable dogs out so that they can meet with potential families who are looking to adopt a four-legged friend.

“We want to help get their animals vaccinated and this is a great way to do it. We host these so that there is a way where people can do it affordably,” Davidson said. “It is part of taking care of your animals and we are so excited about it. We always have a good turnout for these clinics.”

As the name of the event suggests, the rest of the event will feature freshly boiled crawfish and live music which will begin around noon at Pub 261.

Pub 261 is located at 9340 Helena Rd in Pelham. More information about the event is available on the Pub 261 Facebook page.