March 30, 2021

Ruby Faye Partridge

By Staff Reports

Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Montevallo

Ruby Faye Partridge, age 73, of Montevallo, passed away Monday, March 29.

Ruby was born Dec. 7, 1947 to Sidney Davis and Lula Mae Davis.

She loved flowers, gardening, fishing, camping, taking care of the boys and spoiling the grandbabies.

Ruby is survived by her daughters, Lorry Teal and Leisa Washington (Steve Lawley); son, DeWayne Partridge; sister, Frances Layton; three grandkids, Heather Johnson, Jeremy Teal and Daniel Teal; and six great grandkids, Emerlynn Johnson, Aubree Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Hailee Teal, Madison Teal and Luke Teal.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Buster Davis; and son in law, David Teal.

A visitation for Ruby will be held Thursday, April 1 from 5-8 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home, 3715 Highway 25, Montevallo, Alabama 35115. A funeral service will occur Friday, April 2 at 11 a.m. A burial will occur Friday, April 2 at Columbiana City Cemetery, 207 Hwy 47, Columbiana, AL 35051.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Partridge family.

