Betty Harper Peters

Betty Harper Peters, formally of Hueytown and Montevallo, passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday, March 28. She was born on June 15, 1930, to the late Mr. and Mrs. John Robert (Bertie) Harper, Jr.

Living in Auburn for the past four years with her daughter and son-in-law, she provided many family and friends treasured memories. Betty was always a true joy to be around and was the kindest, most generous person you would ever meet. She had a true servant’s heart – shown through her years of caregiving to her husband, parents, children, and grandchildren. Her family was her most precious treasures in life.

Over her lifetime, Betty was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Hueytown, Monte-Sil (Southside) Baptist Church in Alabaster, Concord Baptist Church in Calera, and recently, enjoyed being part of the Auburn First Baptist Church community.

She was always active in church activities and provided leadership by teaching Sunday School, or serving as church secretary, church treasurer, or Vacation Bible School leader. Over the past few years, she enjoyed working on the Christmas boxes for the church jail ministry.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Grover (Bud) Peters, Jr.; daughter, Deborah Little; her parents; and her only sibling, Mary Hester.

She is survived by her son, Wayne (Judy) Peters; daughter, Teresa (Floyd) Vest; grandchildren, Vanessa (Chris) Cain, Jon Peters, Ben (Hannah) Peters, Scarlet (John) Thompson, Autumn Little, and Anna (Hunter) Wimberley; great-grandchildren, Abigail Cain, Reed Peters, Olivia Peters, Lawson Peters, Cade Thompson, Keeley Thompson, Kaela Thompson, Harper Wimberley, and Hattie Wimberley; and son-in-law Mike Little. She loved her special caregivers, Rebecca Philpott, Shirley Lewis, and Debra Jones.

Funeral Services were held Thursday, April 1 at Southern Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in her memory to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 681970, Prattville, Alabama 36068-1970.