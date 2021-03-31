expand
Ad Spot

March 31, 2021

Camp Branch UMC to hold Easter sunrise service

By Staff Reports

Published 8:44 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Camp Branch UMC will hold a sunrise service on Easter Sunday, April 4 beginning at 6:30 a.m. at Nabors Cemetery (located on Mellow Drive, a dirt road off U.S. 31 south of Alabaster).

Camp Branch UMC of Alabaster announces the return of its Easter sunrise service this year. (Contributed)

Last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Easter services, the church put a cross outside and invited the congregation and community to add flowers to it. The cross will be decorated again this year, and others are invited to add flowers from their collection.

The cross will be placed in front of the church on Good Friday, April 2. Everyone is invited to share in this new tradition.

Those who need to sit during the service are asked to bring their own chair.

More News

19th Century antiques, fine art collection offered at online auction

Camp Branch UMC to hold Easter sunrise service

Calera Main Street going mobile with new app

Flip Side Watersports takes significant blow from EF3 tornado

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

19th Century antiques, fine art collection offered at online auction

Alabaster Reporter

Camp Branch UMC to hold Easter sunrise service

Calera

Calera Main Street going mobile with new app

280 Main Story

Flip Side Watersports takes significant blow from EF3 tornado

280 Main Story

North Shelby resident arrested on multiple counts of child sex abuse

Montevallo

UM, Montevallo Drugs hold COVID-19 clinic

Business

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Workspace

Calera

Davis spreads MS awareness through own story

Helena

Sir Strawberry’s survival and rescue story

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster to host Fall Fest Oct. 30

Helena

PROFILE: All the love I have

280 Main Story

Hulsey, Paschal headed to runoff for District 73 Republican nomination

Alabaster Main Story

April Weaver wins Republican Primary for State Senate District 14 seat

Business

Helena Chick-fil-A to open April 8

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain community comes together through tornado relief efforts

280 Main Story

DeArmans share remarkable survival story with Gov. Ivey

News

Campus 124 assessing damages, CoreFit to remain closed

News

The calm after the storm: Pelham begins cleanup efforts

Columbiana

Quick to action: Swift thinking saves lives of George and Gayle Nix

Montevallo

PROFILE: All about relationships

280 Main Story

Top players named to All-County girls basketball team

News

Pelham sophomore Laci Gogan named Player of the Year

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Harlow wins Coach of the Year honor

Business

Pub 261 hosting crawfish boil and pet vaccine clinic