A sweet treat: Bert’s Desserts opens in Alabaster

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER— Those who have a love of pastries and sweet desserts have a new venue to indulge their sweet tooth as Bert’s Desserts recently opened in Alabaster.

The operation is a husband and wife collaboration between Bert and A.C. Carter, who started the business with a love of baking and a desire to serve their community.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Bert was furloughed from her job and started exploring her passion for baking which grew into something much bigger than she ever expected.

“I have always been baking and loved cooking,” Bert said. “Normally it was just for family and close friends. However, when the pandemic hit I was furloughed and was baking a lot more than usual.”

Through word of mouth, Bert’s baking earned a reputation which saw many people reaching out and asking for orders. This became a lucrative operation for her, which eventually outgrew her kitchen space.

“I baked for people all of the time. It wasn’t just friends and families and took orders. I outgrew my kitchen,” Bert explained. “My real kitchen was turning into a commercial kitchen. We ended up finding this location and it just ended up being perfect for us.”

The dessert shop offers a wide selection of sweet treats including cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. Bert said that her most popular item was her red velvet cake.

They also offer lunch options such as chicken salad, pasta salad and fresh deli sandwiches.

Since the shop opened on Feb. 27, the couple said that they have had a great response from their customers and have loved connecting with the local community.

“We have lived here for 3 years, and we love Alabaster,” A.C. said. “Since we opened we have gotten a lot of really great reviews. We are letting them know that they are going to get baked goods with love. It is just home grown, baked goods made from scratch. They are going to get love and a smile in every bite.”

Bert said that one of the best things about the shop was getting to spend more time with their husband, since they both work there.

“It is actually surprisingly not hard to run a business together,” she said. “He is my best friend and we spend a lot of time with each other now.”

Overall, it was an overwhelming sense of faith that led the couple to open the bakery.

“We just want to give God all the glory,” A.C. said. “In everything we do, we wanted to make sure to give him all the glory for us being able to open up this bakery.”

The shop does catering and takes special orders. The couple said that anyone who wants to inquire about their services could reach out on their Facebook page, or call their store at 624-3341.

Bert’s Desserts is located at 8919 Highway 119 Ste. 100 and is open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.