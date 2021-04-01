expand
April 1, 2021

David Warren Vernon

By Staff Reports

Published 9:11 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

David Warren Vernon

David Warren Vernon, age 54 of Birmingham, passed away Monday, March 29. David was born on Sept. 4, 1966 in Alabaster to Thomas and Elsie Vernon.

David was a very beloved, caring and outgoing person. He was a hard worker and loved by everyone he met. David would help anyone that he could.

David leaves behind a partner of 33 years, Alan Fredericks; parents, Thomas and Elsie Vernon; sisters, Mary Johnson (David), Karen Alley (Roland); nieces and nephews, Amanda Cohen (Matt), Skylar Harris, John Thomas Johnson and Stormy Harris (Brian); great-nephew, Samuel Cohen and a host of cousins and friends. David will be greatly missed by all.

Services for David will be Saturday, April 3 with a visitation from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m., both in the chapel of Charter Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Bailey’s Chapel Cemetery on Smokey Road.

