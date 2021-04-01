expand
Ad Spot

April 1, 2021

Education funding increases will hopefully reap benefits

By Staff Reports

Published 4:26 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The pandemic hammered the nation’s economy with record unemployment and millions of dollars of lost income. Alabama was not immune from the impact of the coronavirus as businesses were shuttered and the state reported record numbers of those that were out of work.

Thus, the news of what the Legislature passed this week was surprising to many.

The Alabama Senate approved a record $7.6 billion education budget that was $400 million more than the previous year. Not only was it the largest budget to fund education in state history, but it also included a 2-percent pay raise for all public school employees.

That will be on top of one-time monies of $4.5 billion in federal relief funds due to COVID, which will go to the state and local school districts that have been appropriated over the past year.

So despite how the virus affected personal households in the state, revenues increased for state budgets this year.

Now Alabama taxpayers should expect with the amount of money being spent and the programs funded to see a return on their investment with higher scholastic achievement for state students.

However, these federal monies, once spent will not be there in the future, so taxpayers need to watch carefully how this money is used so as not to create new financial issues for school districts in the future.

Lawmakers believe that this funding will turn the corner in Alabama’s chronic education woes. Education leaders feel that the combination of the funding and new policies implemented will give teachers and students what they need to be successful in the classrooms.

Time will tell if this massive increase in education spending truly makes a difference in Alabama schoolhouses.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

Celebrate the Family Expo to offer fun and highlight spiritual family needs

A sweet treat: Bert’s Desserts opens in Alabaster

Spain Park boys starting to make noise as No. 2 team

Briarwood girls continue to roll with win against Westminster

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Celebrate the Family Expo to offer fun and highlight spiritual family needs

Alabaster Main Story

A sweet treat: Bert’s Desserts opens in Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

PROFILE: Just go out and help someone

Columbiana

After the storm

280 Reporter

Jensen serves her community wherever she goes

Alabaster Main Story

19th Century antiques, fine art collection offered at online auction

Alabaster Reporter

Camp Branch UMC to hold Easter sunrise service

Calera

Calera Main Street going mobile with new app

280 Main Story

Flip Side Watersports takes significant blow from EF3 tornado

280 Main Story

North Shelby resident arrested on multiple counts of child sex abuse

Montevallo

UM, Montevallo Drugs hold COVID-19 clinic

Business

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Workspace

Calera

Davis spreads MS awareness through own story

Helena

Sir Strawberry’s survival and rescue story

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster to host Fall Fest Oct. 30

Helena

PROFILE: All the love I have

280 Main Story

Hulsey, Paschal headed to runoff for District 73 Republican nomination

Alabaster Main Story

April Weaver wins Republican Primary for State Senate District 14 seat

Business

Helena Chick-fil-A to open April 8

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain community comes together through tornado relief efforts

280 Main Story

DeArmans share remarkable survival story with Gov. Ivey

News

Campus 124 assessing damages, CoreFit to remain closed

News

The calm after the storm: Pelham begins cleanup efforts

Columbiana

Quick to action: Swift thinking saves lives of George and Gayle Nix