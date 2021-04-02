Land transactions for the week of March 28, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Feb. 23-Feb. 26.

Feb. 23

-DAL Properties LLC to Alyson Zonitch, for $389,900, for Lot 2413 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Mondragon Properties LLC to Edilsar Alexander Lopez Recinos, for $60,000, for Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in Saffords Survey of the Town of Shelby.

-Mary Catherine Reagan Harvey to FMLA LLC, for $550,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Lorrie Jane Lewis to Debra Carter, for $370,000, for Lot 148 in Willow Branch Second Sector.

-Freddie Thomas Coley to Yvette Coley Smith, for $147,500, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Phong Bang Le to Phong Bang Le, for $1, for property in Section 5, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Dianne D. Lacey to William Michael Lacey, for $17,350, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeffrey S. Mullins to Bruce C. Dunbar, for $752,250, for Lot 7 in Indian Crest Estates First Addition.

-Elizabeth M. Mwangi to Jimese Knight Britt, for $225,000, for Lot 93 in Amberley Woods 2nd Sector.

-Laura D. Heslop to James Clyde Campbell, for $580,000, for Lot 27 in Kirkwall.

-S. Kathleen McGehee to Casandra Summerour, for $205,000, for Lot 74 in Holland Lakes Sector 1.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Janice N. Griggs, for $321,950, for Lot 106 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Davis Wells, for $370,070, for Lot 154 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Melissa Jan Youngblood, for $417,575, for Lot 1052 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Lindy Jo Cooper to Eric Brasher, for $320,000, for Lots 4 and 5 in Gross Addition to Altadena South 1st Phase of 1st Sector.

-Jessica Smoke to Frank Sacco, for $204,000, for Lot 14 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Jeffery Stewart to Shenita Renell Murray, for $225,000, for Lot 39 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 6 Resurvey of Lots 38-43 and 46-61B.

-Lake Wilborn Properties LLC to Ethan B. Miller, for $242,000, for Lot 89 in Ivy Brook Phase 1.

-Michael Walton to Bryan Douglas Davis, for $260,000, for Lot 135 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1.

-John D. Perry to Bonita Smith, for $255,000, for Lot 19 in Forest Hills 1st Sector.

-James David Winningham to Jeanne C. Smith, for $379,900, for Lot 9-96 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Ami K. Goodnough to John Roderick Graham, for $380,000, for Lot 29 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Whitley Hardy to Ronald W. Smith, for $764,900, for Lot 20-03 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 1.

-John C. Kirby to Jeannie Meigs, for $300,000, for Lots 26 and 27 in Montevallo Original Plat.

-Waleska Joseph to Abbi Delia Gouin, for $300,000, for Lot 58 in Heritage Oaks.

-Thanh Le to Phuc Thanh Le, for $250,000, for Lot 32 in Narrows Point Phase 4 Final Plat.

-John A. Saxon to Paul Riley Spence, for $197,500, for Lot 11 in Cahaba Valley Estates Second Sector.

-Patricia S. Tinney to Jennifer Caton, for $1,042,000, for Lot 23 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpour Addition to Inverness.

-Rebecca C. Barrette to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for xxx, for Lot 193 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase II Amended Map.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Richard C. Healy, for $473,395, for Lot 4013 in Abingson By the River Phase 1.

-Daniel H. Schulkamp to Daniel H. Schulkamp, for $113,700, for Lot 15 in Willow Glen.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Anstasia Craig, for $585,367, for Lot 561 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Joel C. McGriff to Lindsey C. Boney, for $644,000, for Lot 256 in Brook Highland Sixth Sector Third Phase.

-Pamela Langham Burgess to John Timson, for $1,030,000, for Lot 801 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase 1.

-Stoney Ridge Development Corporation to State of Alabama, for $145,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Evelyn C. Weldon to Shelby County, for $800, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Lynda Gray to Carl Pack, for $385,000, for Lot 133 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Joyce A. Mitchell to Andrew B. Belsterling, for $202,000, for Lot 37 in Silver Creek Sector 1.

-Nina A. Turner to Mark Dyer, for $74,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Summer Vacarella to Travis Gene Atkins, for $830,000, for Lot 3 in Oak Crest Sector Three.

-Linda Gardner Arthur to CV Squared LLC, for $177,500, for Lot 59 in High Hampton Sector 2 Resurvey of Lots 58, 59, 67 and 69.

-Dustin Hallmark-Jones to Benjamin Puckett, for $217,000, for Lot 5 in Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Danielle Leith to Nathan Ingram, for $352,500, for Lot 409 in Old Cahaba Lakewood Sector Amended Map Resurvey of Lots 406 through 422.

-Tygre LLC to Stephen A. Jones, for $249,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Eric Gonzalez Diaz to ARVM 5 LLC, for $208,000, for Lot 2 in Navajo Hills 6th Sector.

-Tal Peleg to Einav Peleg, for $10, for Lot 21 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Yolanda A. Johnson, for $286,545, for Lot 1644 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-R. Gary Albright to Eric Plaisance, for $190,000, for property in Section 35, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Jose Arthur Montoya to Andrew T. Krist, for $181,000, for Lot A in Riverwood Third Sector Amended Map.

-Take Me There LLC to Ryan Thomas Spina, for $248,000, for Lot 74 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Wendy A. Griggs to Francis W. Griggs, for $227,800, for Lot 4 in Lincoln Park.

-Jason Ingram to Dakotah Wesson, for $45,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Maria E. Reis to Travis Ray Day, for $202,000, for Lot 11 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Denise Sims to Aaron Hernandez, for $8,550, for Lots 55 and 56 in Ellis Addition to Montevallo.

-Cameron Thorne Boudreaux to Joshua D. Raine, for $250,000, for Lot 31 in Old Towne Helena.

Feb. 24

-Billy Joe Pickett to Stephanie L. Woods, for $80,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Brooke N. Schwartz to Micah A. Bowden, for $319,500, for Lot 37 in Bent River Commons 1st Sector.

-Todd J. Schifanella to Timothy B. Northcutt, for $155,000, for Lot 11 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

-Dana D. Payne to Andrea Pierce, for $290,000, for Lot 41 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Valor Communities LLC to Tessa Schifanella, for $177,302, for Lot 107 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Summer Farley, for $232,528, for Lot 330 in Union Station Phase III.

-Valor Communities LLC to Jasmine McDonald, for $178,000, for Lot 105 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Tiffany C. Talbot to John Charles Ross, for $332,000, for Lot 1 in Meadow Brook Third Sector.

-Valerie Guelde to Jaime H. Murphee, for $410,000, for Lot 121 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Offerpad LLC to Jacob A. Acton, for $168,900, for Lot F in Riverwood Fourth Sector Amended Map.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Scott R. McFarland, for $186,120, for Lot 28 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Linda B. Squires, for $490,856, for Lot 4010 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Bryan F. Hackett, for $428,406, for Lot 2017 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Fariba Moeinpour Lawsen to LaToya Q. Torregano, for $240,000, for Lot 2 in Aaron Parc.

-Richard Consul to Sarah Jackson, for $77,500, for Lot 2 in Shaw Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jason Hobbs, for $273,715, for Lot 28 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-John G. Foshee to John B. Foshee, for $278,300, for Lot 27 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 1 First Amended Plat of Final Record.

-Carey Heath Hinch to ARVM 5 LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 8 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-Lori A. Silberblatt Barefield to Lance Hutcheson, for $310,000, for Lot 79 in Greystone Village Phase 1.

-Brooklyn A. White to Benjamin R. Kish, for $232,500, for Lot 37 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Kimberly A. Timmons to Suzanne C. Butts, for $317,000, for Lot 72 in Creeview Sector 1.

-James J. Venable to Emerson Pope, for $260,000, for Lot 47 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.

-Geraldine D. Grant to ARVM 5 LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 154 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Terry W. Reach to Terry Reach, for $10, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jason Murray to Laura B. Boley, for $185,000, for Lot 55 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Linda G. Bristow to Keleigh Parker Morris, for $530,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Maryann G. Lovell to S & L Enterprises LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 17 in Homestead First Sector.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Timothy J. Rice, for $271,792, for Lot 83 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Robert L. Simpson to Cindy J. Tolbert, for $265,000, for Lot 26 in Fainivays at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 15 through 29.

-Morgan A. Mitchell to Joseph Schauer, for $207,000, for Lot 406 in Shelby Forest Estates 4th Sector.

-Paul J. Bradley to Roger Burnette, for $19,000, for Lot 8 in Parkers Subdivision Second Addition.

Feb. 25

-Duke Living Trust to Janice K. Duke, for $379,200, for Lot 10 in Greystone Farms Lakes Edge Sector Final Record Plat.

-Amy L. King to David A. Glover, for $242,000, for Lot 18 in Fax Haven First Sector Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Anthony Edwards, for $266,095, for Lot 227 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Dorothy Smith to Dorothy Smith, for $47,000, for Lot 15 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Sector Three Resurvey.

-D R Horton Inc. to Mikhail R. Torrance, for $290,235, for Lot 44 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Christine B. Corbitt to Nolan Craig, for $199,000, for Lot 39 in Silver Creek Sector 1.

-Jill S. Jordan to Lauren S. Harper, for $10,400, for Lot 1 in Harper Subdivision.

-Samford University to David M. Adams Sr. Management Trust, for $350,000, for Lots 16 and 17 in Crest at Greystone First Addition.

-Mary J. Williams to Ralph Kennedy Williams, for $236,200, for Lot 18 in Cedar Meadows Resurvey of Lot 6 Block 1 of Mountain View Estates.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Jeffrey Rhett Smith, for $178,480, for Lot 29 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Brandon D. Mundie, for $428,188, for Lot 2076 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Mary Ann Dimarco to Maryann Grear, for $292,300, for Lot 24 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Wanda G. Bundy to John L. Rogers, for $89,000, for property in Section 26, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Teresa Renier Reed to Jared M. Davis, for $265,000, for Lot 11 in Southlake Townhomes.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jarrod Ryan Bates, for $323,240, for Lot 50 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $256,500, for Lots 846, 856 and 858 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Phillip Alan Thrasher, for $316,250, for Lot 67 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Christopher Patrick to Peyton L. Grissom, for $430,000, for Lot 2048 in Lake Point Estates 1st Addition.

-Barber Companies Inc. to Autozone Development LLC, for $595,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Damian Gilbert, for $426,201, for Lot 481 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Clinton Errol Angel, for $316,161.93, for Lot 12-25 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Winford Homecrafters LLC, for $340,000, for Lot 2 in South Oak Phase I.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Winford Homecrafters LLC, for $340,000, for Lot 20 in South Oak Phase I.

-Angela Williams to Nicholas Bailey, for $349,900, for Lot 28 in Ridge at Meadow Brook First Sector.

-Kathy Parks Jones to Joshua Sisk, for $440,000, for Lot 4 in Heatherwood Forest Sector Two.

-Raychel B. Roberts to Taylor L. Wynn, for $191,000, for Lot 30 in Enclave Phase I.

-Arthur R. Hubbard to Prime Home Buyers LLC, for $155,000, for Lot 68 in Dearing Downs 1st Addition.

-Dawn Crystal Cole to Sarah Childers, for $225,000, for Lot 94 in Navajo Hills 9th Sector.

-Richard D. Walker to Christopher T. Patrick, for $620,000, for Lot 2731 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-Wanda L. Duvel to Nas Holding LLC, for $187,000, for Lot 40 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Kenneth L. Martin to Drew Stephen Vaughn, for $400,000, for Lot 20 in Indian Springs Estates Second Sector.

-Jeffrey William McDonald to Amber Danielle Loftis, for $225,000, for Lot 1306 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium.

-Brent Holley to Century Revitalization Group LLC, for $104,000, for Lot 7 in McMillens Addition Resurvey.

-Barkley Properties LLC to Aimee Nicole Sutton, for $121,000, for Lot 96 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C.

-Audrey Van Engelenhoven to William Ralph Timmons, for $395,000, for Lot 739 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Town Builders Inc. to James Woods Development Inc., for $112,000, for Lot 15-28 in Mt Laurel Phase III B Sector 2.

-Town Builders Inc. to James Wood Development Inc., for $118,000 for Lot 15-29 in Mt Laurel Phase III B Sector 2.

Feb. 26

-Joan K. Reynolds to Tyler Joseph Decker, for $150,000, for Lot 111 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Patricia Parker Pitts to Cleveland Jones, for $289,000, for Lot 7 in Windstone.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Darion D. Chappell, for $265,095, for Lot 222 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Jennifer Drake to Jennifer Elmore Shackelford, for $235,000, for Lot 26 in Old Town Helena.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Renesha Danielle Byrd, for $184,250, for Lot 9 in Glades.

-Juliette M. Cockrell to Donald R. Black, for $435,000, for Lot 9 in Settlers Cove.

-Wayne Gould Milner to Ricky Thompson, for $2,667, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Wright Homes Inc. to Hugh Thomas Tully, for $581,371, for Lot 10-03 in Whispering Pines Farms Resubdivision of Lot 10.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jeffrey D. Layton, for $181,395, for Lot 8 in Glades.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Latasha Carter, for $176,470, for Lot 34 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Austin Glenn Evans, for $191,420, for Lot 23 in Glades.

-Issiac Dickens to Glencile A. Greenlea, for $6,751, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Spencer T. Feltman, for $617,398, for Lot 1231 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Larry J. Gessner, for $429,882, for Lot A-56 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Frankie Levan to Frankie Levan, for $123,700, for Lot 29 in Cahaba Valley Estates First Sector.

-Jag Investment Strategies LLC to James G. Cheatham, for $313,688.75, for Lot 1 in Glenstone Cottages.

-Joseph Stange to Brad Steven Johnston, for $207,500, for property in Section 12, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Zachary Bryant Bowen, for $257,600, for Lot 1557 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Allen Chris Chance to Chance Living Trust, for $286,300, for Lot 6 in Sunny Meadows Third Sector.

-Aimee S. Wright to Lay Lake Rentals LLC, for $403,000, for Lot 1 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Craig M. Dollar to Desiree M. Richardson, for $264,000, for Lot 188 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Nina L. Wills to Michael Steven Maish, for $322,000, for Lot 39 in Old Mill Trace Second Sector.

-Sara Nichols to Gatewood Jack Thrasher, for $340,000, for Lot 15 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Jeremy K. Pilkington to Aaron Levinson, for $311,250, for Lot 36 in Sunset Lake Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Kimberly Dawn Humphrey to Jeremy K. Pilkington, for $449,900, for Lot 1 in Hodgens Subdivision Final Subdivision Plat.

-Bena G. Tinsley to Jason J. Childress, for $290,000, for Lot 17 in Parker Subdivision.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Haley Anna Turnage, for $154,536, for Lot 19 in Ironwood.

-Daniela C. Bryan to Terrence Lamont Bland, for $227,000, for Lot 1000 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sonya B. Carre, for $240,900, for Lot 226 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Eddie Lashawn Forge, for $310,300, for Lot 223 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Amber Cunningham, for $318,215, for Lot 54 in Mallard Landing Phase 1.

-Lesley A. Hill to Sara Nichols, for $240,000, for Lot 15 in Stoneridge Resurvey of Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15.

-Shirley I. Hall to Matthew Franklin Edmondson, for $265,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Michael Garrett to Robert L. Larue, for $469,000, for Lot 26 in Greystone Farms Lakes Edge Sector Amended Final Plat.

-Joon Hung Kim to Sandra Schronhenloher, for $351,500, for Lot 88 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alma Y. Ortiz, for $293,330, for Lot 48 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Prime Home Buyers LLC to Barp November 2015 LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 68 in Dearing Downs 1st Addition.

-Joseph P. Simonetti to Jeremy Davis, for $266,000, for Lot 13 in Apache Ridge Sector 5.

-RBLIV Capital Management LLC to Shelby Investments LLC, for $270,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Tuan Huynh to Rashad H. Obaid, for $340,000, for Lot 124 in Wynlake Phase 4C.

-Debra G. Lawrence to Aaron Hicks, for $372,000, for Lot 3 in Southpointe First Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kurrashalynn Miyosha Caver, for $295,580, for Lot 35 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Austin Hodge to Paul Mark Heffler, for $148,000, for Lot 140 in Rossburg Townhomes.

-Cortney Boles Myers to Sallie Sutton, for $179,900, for Lot 26 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Robert H. Stewart to Jonathan Hayes, for $189,000, for property in Section 14, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Maurice W. Reddell to George Allers, for $895,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Michael Lewis Dunn, for $422,487, for Lot 2073 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Hannah Carver, for $357,528, for Lot 204 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-CGP Columbiana TB LLC to Manuel S. Andrade, for $2,226,125, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.