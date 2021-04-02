Marriages for the week of April 4, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from March 22-26:
-Zachary Jordan Earnest to Ashley Elizabeth Teague.
-Daniel Glenn Liden to Mary Annette Chambliss.
-Jason Rafael Ocampo to August Gail Desere Majors.
-Christopher Jordan Summerlin to Sarah Grace Moore.
-Samuel Brodie Lynn to Shelby Lauran Whitfield.
-Alisa Elizabeth Tate to Kenyatta Danielle Tolliver.
-Logan Allen Johnston to Keena Suzanne Hall.
-Jean Many to Cassandra Michelle Sampson.
-Katie Mae Buie to Fredrick L. Gaines.
-Blake Evan Wilder to Emily Sue Espy.
-Adrianna Renae James to Jose Ignacio Sanchez Soto.
-George Randall Galloway to Patricia Kay Galloway.
-Julie Marie Schultz to Bryan Hoytte Bradley.
-Anna Catherine Folmar to Hunter Thomas Morris.
-Kristin Leigh Conwill to Theodore Simon Gress.
-Veronica Ariciaga Hernandez to Jose Mauro Rangel Hernandez.
-Anne Huffman Thomaston to Russell Phillip Whaley.
-Seth Anthony Livingston to Hannah Caroline Cost.
-Matthew Russell Stafford to Jolyn Broadhead.