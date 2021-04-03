Pelham girls remain unbeaten, boys stay perfect in area play

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CLANTON – Pelham’s boys and girls soccer teams continued to separate themselves in Class 6A, Area 6 during the first week after spring break thanks to two more shutouts against Chilton County on Thursday, April 1.

The girls, who are ranked No. 4 in the classification, have yet to lose a game this season as the only unbeaten team in the 6A classification, and now they’ve locked up a playoff spot after their most recent win.

With a 5-0 shutout of Chilton County, they moved to 4-0 in area play with two area matches left this season. Helena is the only opponent left on the Panthers’ area schedule to not have more than two losses, meaning they can do no worse than second.

The Panthers improved to 13-0 with the shutout victory and have now gone seven games in a row without giving up a goal. It’s a team that has yet to give up more than one goal in any game this season, giving them 11 shutouts in their 13 wins.

The two goals came against Mortimer Jordan in a 2-1 win and Oxford in a 3-1 win.

Pelham has scored two or more goals in every match this season, including three or more in their last eight in a row. The Panthers have outscored opponents a combined 59-2 on the season.

The boys picked up a shutout victory as well with their second 10-0 win of Chilton County this season to complete the area sweep and remain atop the standings at 4-0 in area play.

With Calera and Helena still left on the schedule and both having two losses, the Panthers haven’t clinched a playoff spot yet, but have beaten both of those teams in tight games once already.

With the shutout against the Tigers, Pelham has not allowed a goal in area play this season with two 10-0 wins against Chilton, a 1-0 win against Helena and a 2-0 win against Calera.

The Panthers are now 10-5-1 on the season with every loss coming to other top 10 teams in the state and the lone tie coming against 6A No. 1 Homewood earlier in the week in a 1-1 battle.

Pelham also played a third game during the week, taking down Northridge 3-2 on Friday, April 2.