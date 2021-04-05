William Dennis Sweeney

William Dennis Sweeney, was born January 23, 1945 (1,23,45) to Bill and Mary Florence Lyon Sweeney.

The graveside service will be Tuesday, April 6 at 2 p.m. at Shelby Garden of Rest. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

His mother, Mary, was a native of Columbiana. The family lived in Selma, where Dennis and his sister Carolyn grew up. Dennis moved to Shelby in 2004 when he married Karen Brasher Sweeney, his wife of 17 years.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary Sweeney.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Sweeney; daughters, Christine (Tom) Aiken, Mary Peyton (Bret) Peppo, Kerry (Kevin) Pennell, and Beth Sweeney; step daughter, Langley (Jeff) Kyle; grandchildren, John, Peyton and Wyatt Aiken; Russell and Savannah Pennell; Patrick and Lauren Sweeney; Addison and Ansley Kyle; sister, Carolyn LeFleur; and nieces and nephews. Dennis was so very proud of the children and grandchildren. He loved them dearly.

Dennis graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Business Administration and earned his Master’s degree in 1968. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and so loved his SMU roots as well as his affiliation with the ATO Fraternity.

Ever since birth, Dennis had an innate knack for innovation. Following in the footsteps of father, he was instrumental in introducing concrete pavers into the Florida panhandle, and was responsible for paving all of the streets in Seaside.

Dennis loved a challenge and was always looking to solve the next problem. His diverse talent and knowledge led him to successful ventures in the sand and gravel business, home building and marine finance.

In his later years, when most men would have rested on their laurels and spent their time golfing or fishing, Dennis co-founded Industrial Lighting Group. Dennis applied his years of business, sales and financing experience to developing innovative lighting products for highly specialized markets.

As an avid boater and fisherman, Dennis first focused his attention of designing wildlife friendly lighting. He was extremely proud of the turtle safe lights he designed, as he believed that every turtle light he installed saved a nesting sea turtle, and preserved those species for future generations.

As a testament to his ongoing concern for his fellow man, Dennis began developing a product to eliminate COVID-19 in nursing homes and schools in the last year of his life. The first installation of this revolutionary product in a nursing home in Shelby County was completed just two weeks before his death. He was a bright light to all who knew him throughout his “highly irregular life”.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Columbiana United Methodist Church or Southern Methodist University Alumni Association, Dallas, Texas.

