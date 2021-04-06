expand
April 6, 2021

Calera Farmers Market returns for 2021

By Scott Mims

Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — Fresh produce and dairy products were among the items on display for Calera Main Street’s First Friday festival April 2, marking the return of the farmers market for the 2021 growing season.

The city’s festival series, held on the first Friday of each month, incorporates the farmers market, which is centered behind the shops in historic downtown in the area known as the Calera Marketplace.

“First Friday was phenomenal,” said Calera Main Street Executive Director Jackie Batson. “It’s been growing every month, and we look forward to having more farmers.”

About 15 vendor booths were set up for the festival, and the children in attendance especially seemed to enjoy face painting and meeting the Easter Bunny and the Chick-fil-A Cow.

The number of booths featuring area farmers could be counted on one hand, but Batson said she expects that number to pick up as summer draws near.

“I expect to have several more because the growing season will really pick up by May,” she said.

The next First Friday event will be held May 7 starting at 5 p.m. The Calera Marketplace is accessible via 17th Avenue or the rear entrance of the majority of businesses along Alabama 25.

