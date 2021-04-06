Vaccine appointments available next 3 days in Columbiana

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

If you have been searching for a place to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but have been unsuccessful, the city of Columbiana has appointments available for the next three days to anyone 16 years old or older.

Clinics will be held at Old Mill Square from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. April 6-8 by appointment only. Several appointment slots are still available for both Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8.

They will be first-dose clinics with Tuesday and Wednesday offering the Pfizer vaccination and Thursday offering the Moderna vaccine.

In order to sing up for a time slot, you can visit Shelbyal.com/987/COVID-19-Information and follow the sign up link where you will pick a time slot and enter your information to reserve a spot.

There will also be a new site available on Friday, April 9 at Valleydale Church.

Additional vaccination clinics are planned for each week and will be posted every Tuesday at 9 a.m.