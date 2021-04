Bill E. Owens

Sevierville, Tennessee

Bill E. Owens, age 85, of Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, April 7.

Mr. Owens will be buried in Catons Chapel Cemetery in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Mr. Owens is preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Styles.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Madden; son, Kim Owens; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Alden Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Owens was also the beloved uncle of Dolly Parton.

