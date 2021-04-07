expand
Ad Spot

April 7, 2021

The Calera Eagles kept postseason hopes alive on Tuesday, April 6 with a 7-4 victory against area and county foe Pelham. (For the Reporter/Dawn Harrison)

Calera downs Pelham for crucial area victory

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:04 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CALERA – The Calera Eagles kept their playoff hopes alive on Tuesday, April 6, in a crucial win against county foe Pelham.

After getting swept by Helena and splitting with Chilton County, the Eagles needed a win against the Panthers to stay alive for one of two playoff spots out of the area, and they did just that behind seven runs in the first four innings.

Calera scored in each of the first four innings, while the pitching and defense settled down after allowing four through the first two innings to eventually grab a 7-4 victory to improve to 13-9 overall and 2-3 in area play with one area matchup left.

Both teams scored in the opening inning thanks to an error allowing one run to score for Pelham and an RBI triple from Matthew Bullard tying the game for Calera in the bottom of the first.

Pelham continued an impressive start in the top of the second with a passed ball allowing one run to score before an RBI single from Josh Calvert and an RBI double from Christian Pritchett gave the Panthers a 4-1 advantage.

It looked like that lead might stand through two innings, but the Eagles were able to bring home two runs in the bottom half on a hit from Carter Sheehan that allowed two runs to score following an error at third base.

Calera then came back in the bottom of the third and added three more runs. It started with a double from Parker Rodgers, which set the stage for a game-ting RBI single from Bentley Berry.

Following another single from Connor Odom, a sac bunt brought home Berry before an RBI single from Riley Gay made it 6-4.

At that point, Bullard had a lead to work with on the mound after a shaky first two innings that saw three of the four runs score as unearned runs.

But Bullard shook that off and went on to pitched a scoreless next four innings after the top of the second to help preserve the lead for the Eagles.

That was enough to get the win after striking out nine and allowing just four hits and three walks. Noah Clayton got the close after pitching the final inning and striking out one.

Calera was led by Berry at the plate with a 2-for-2 game featuring one RBI. Bullard added one hit and one RBI, while Odom had one RBI and one walk. Rodgers, Odom and Gay each had one hit.

Pelham was led by two hits and one RBI from Pritchett, while Zach Egan added two more hits. Josh Calvert added a hit and one RBI, while Eli Chambers added one hit.

More News

Thompson starts area play with win against Oak Mountain

Helena downs Chilton to lock up area championship

Calera downs Pelham for crucial area victory

Ball’s no-hitter, 14 strikeouts help Chelsea improve to 3-0 in area play

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Calera Farmers Market returns for 2021

Calera

Calera City Council meetings now livestreamed

280 Main Story

AHSAA sanctions girls flag football as official high school sport

Alabaster Main Story

Manna Ministries assisting with food insecurity after tornadoes

Calera

Calera beautification project in the works

Montevallo

Spring Fling exceeds expectations

Helena

Shawn Winn earns Eagle Scout rank

280 Main Story

Vaccine appointments available next 3 days in Columbiana

Events

Families celebrate Easter at Helena Hollow Egg-stravaganza

280 Main Story

Chelsea holds groundbreaking for Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s

280 Main Story

Asbury UMC steps up for tornado relief

Helena

Old Town Live sees successful kickoff for entertainment district

Helena

HPD Ruck 22 raises more than $3,500 for veteran’s charities

News

Canine pals celebrate Easter at Pups in Pastels

Alabaster Main Story

Ochs inducted into Tenet Heroes’ Hall of Fame

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Baptist physicians honored on National Doctors’ Day

280 Main Story

COVID vaccine eligibility to include those 16 and older

Business

The Beer Hog opens in Pelham

Calera

UPDATE: Calera community mourns loss of Tackett

News

PROFILE: Wonder Woman

Columbiana

ADEM to hold public hearing tonight on Plant Gaston coal ash permit

Events

Celebrate the Family Expo to offer fun and highlight spiritual family needs

Alabaster Main Story

A sweet treat: Bert’s Desserts opens in Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

PROFILE: Just go out and help someone