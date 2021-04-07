Shelby County sweeps Talladega to extend win streak to 9 games

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

COLUMBIANA – One of the hottest teams in the state, the Shelby County Wildcats didn’t just continue a winning streak on Tuesday, April 6, but did so in remarkable fashion.

Taking on Talladega in a doubleheader looking to improve to 4-0 in area play, the Wildcats did just that behind a combined 45 runs to pick up their eighth and ninth win in a row and their 12th in the last 13.

In addition to the dominance at the plate, Shelby County got impressive outings from Micah Morris and Seth Hall on the mound in both games.

In the opener, Morris picked up a complete-game shutout after totaling 13 strikeouts and giving up just one hit and no walks.

Hall followed that with a complete-game shutout of his own in game two, allowing just three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.

The run support was aplenty for both pitchers, as the Wildcats scored at least four runs in each of their four innings at the plate in the opening game to pick up a shortened five-inning win.

Shelby County scored eight in the first, seven in the second, four in the third and seven more in the fourth to open the doubleheader with a 26-0 win behind 16 hits.

Kaden Cardwell, JP Fox, JT Pennington and Riley Lewter all had multiple hits in the game with Pennington blasting a grand slam. He finished the game 4-for-4 with a walk, six RBIs and four runs scored.

Lewter also picked up four hits and added three RBIs for the Wildcats. Cardwell and Fox both ended the game with two hits with Cardwell posting three RBIs and Fox one RBI.

Joel Pennington, Connor Aderholt, Matthew Pearson and Noah Reed all had one hit and at least one RBI as well. Coby Moore and Cooper Bentley also added multiple RBIs with two.

In the second game, the Wildcats scored 11 runs in the opening inning to set the tone and added two in the second, four in the third and two more in the fourth to pick up a 19-0 win on 12 hits.

Fox and Hall were the leaders at the plate for the Wildcats with 2-for-2 games featuring three RBIs each. Six different players had multiple RBIs in the win, while nine had at least one hit.

Jace Bolan finished with three RBIs on one hit, while Noah Reed, Austin Wilson and JT Pennington each had two RBIs. Cardwell added two hits, while Morris, Bentley, Pearson and Moore all had one hit. In addition to that, Joel Pennington and Logan Starnes both had one RBI.

Shelby County improved to 16-7 overall and 4-0 in area play with the wins.