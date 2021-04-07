Thompson grabs 28th win in area shutout of Tuscaloosa County

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – Thompson’s softball team remained one of the hottest in the state on Tuesday, April 6 with another impressive offensive outing against Tuscaloosa County.

The Warriors picked up 10 hits in a 9-0 shutout victory to win their 13th game in the last 14 matchups and improve to 28-5 overall, which is currently the county’s highest win total.

With the victory, Thompson also improved to 2-1 in area play to complete the regular-season sweep of the Wildcats by a combined 24-4.

The Warriors opened the game with a three-run inning in the bottom of the first thanks to a three-run home run from Laney Williams.

An inning later, Thompson added three more on a grounder from Eleanor DeBlock that led to an error and a run scoring before Jenna Williams drove home two more runs with a double to left field.

Already up 6-0, Ella Pate made it three innings in a row with runs when she blasted a solo lead-off home run in the bottom of the third to extend it to 7-0.

The scoring quieted down for the next two innings, but the Warriors padded their lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Following a double from DeBlock and single from Jenna Williams to lead off the inning, Pate came through with a two-RBI single to extend the advantage to what became the final score of 9-0.

Pate finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Laney Williams added three RBIs on one hit and Jenna Williams two RBIs on two hits. DeBlock added two hits with three runs scored, while Kaylee Cannon also finished with two hits. Kendall Channell added Thompson’s only other hit in the victory.

Holly Selman got the start in the circle and allowed six hits but no runs with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win. DeBlock finished off the game by allowing one hit and striking out one to grab the save.