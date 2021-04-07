expand
Ad Spot

April 7, 2021

The Thompson Warriors began area play with an 8-2 victory against Oak Mountain on April 6. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Thompson starts area play with win against Oak Mountain

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – It hasn’t been an easy spring for the Thompson baseball team, but the difficult schedule for the Warriors paid off on Tuesday, April 6 in their area opener against county foe Oak Mountain on the road.

Thompson got a complete game from Braxton Turnbow on the mound, who struck out nine batters and allowed just two runs, while the offense gave him eight runs of support in a 10-hit night to pick up an 8-2 victory against the Eagles.

The Warriors did all of their damage in two innings of the game, scoring four in the top of the second and four more in the top of the sixth to account for their eight runs.

In the top of the second, Thompson put up its first four-run inning starting with back-to-back RBI singles from Turnbow and Aaron Shoop. Following a walk, Logan Braunschweig drove home one more with an RBI double, while Cade Watts drove home the final run on a ground out to shortstop.

Oak Mountain’s Andrew Hunt was the only one to respond with two leadoff solo home runs in the third and fifth innings to cut the deficit to two runs.

But after his second homer, the Warriors came back to put the game away with a four-run top of the sixth.

Errors allowed two runs to score, while back-to-back RBI singles from Watts and Trey Puckett brought home two more to make it 8-2, which became the final score.

Oak Mountain went on to leave eight runners on base, while Thompson only stranded three.

The Warriors were led by Turnbow at the plate as well with a 3-for-3 performance featuring one RBI. In addition to that, Puckett had two hits, while Braunschweig and Watts each had two RBIs with one hit. Devin Brooks added an RBI, while Gavin Chandler, Shoop and Connor Gregory added one hit apiece.

The Eagles were led by Hunt with a 3-for-4 game featuring two RBIs. Davis Gillespie, Stephen Moraski, Maddox Macrory and Drew Rowland each had one hit.

More News

Thompson starts area play with win against Oak Mountain

Helena downs Chilton to lock up area championship

Calera downs Pelham for crucial area victory

Ball’s no-hitter, 14 strikeouts help Chelsea improve to 3-0 in area play

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Calera Farmers Market returns for 2021

Calera

Calera City Council meetings now livestreamed

280 Main Story

AHSAA sanctions girls flag football as official high school sport

Alabaster Main Story

Manna Ministries assisting with food insecurity after tornadoes

Calera

Calera beautification project in the works

Montevallo

Spring Fling exceeds expectations

Helena

Shawn Winn earns Eagle Scout rank

280 Main Story

Vaccine appointments available next 3 days in Columbiana

Events

Families celebrate Easter at Helena Hollow Egg-stravaganza

280 Main Story

Chelsea holds groundbreaking for Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s

280 Main Story

Asbury UMC steps up for tornado relief

Helena

Old Town Live sees successful kickoff for entertainment district

Helena

HPD Ruck 22 raises more than $3,500 for veteran’s charities

News

Canine pals celebrate Easter at Pups in Pastels

Alabaster Main Story

Ochs inducted into Tenet Heroes’ Hall of Fame

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Baptist physicians honored on National Doctors’ Day

280 Main Story

COVID vaccine eligibility to include those 16 and older

Business

The Beer Hog opens in Pelham

Calera

UPDATE: Calera community mourns loss of Tackett

News

PROFILE: Wonder Woman

Columbiana

ADEM to hold public hearing tonight on Plant Gaston coal ash permit

Events

Celebrate the Family Expo to offer fun and highlight spiritual family needs

Alabaster Main Story

A sweet treat: Bert’s Desserts opens in Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

PROFILE: Just go out and help someone