UM sees enrollment growth in graduate programs

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Enrollment in the University of Montevallo’s business and education graduate programs has grown significantly over the past year, as more students than ever are taking advantage of the University’s high-quality, flexible and affordable graduate programs.

The MBA program in the Michael E. Stephens College of Business has set new enrollment records each of the past two semesters. In fall 2020, the program had 60 enrollees, which was up from the previous all-time high of 47. This spring, enrollment increased even more to 64 students.

The MBA program has been offering log-in/drop-in options for all of its classes for years, which allows students to decide if they will attend classes in-person or online on any given day. This flexibility has allowed the program to continue offering the same quality it always has, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is inspiring to see so many people taking this opportunity to invest in their own human capital through Montevallo’s MBA program,” said Dr. Stephen Craft, dean of the AACSB-accredited Stephens College of Business. “The pandemic has created a moment of inflection in all of our lives. How exciting to see our new MBA students preparing themselves to emerge stronger and ready to pursue careers of distinction.”

UM’s College of Education & Human Development saw its largest graduate program enrollment in several years this spring, with particularly strong growth in its education master’s degree program.

At the beginning of the spring 2021 semester, overall enrollment in the CEHD’s graduate programs was up about 9.5 percent compared to the fall 2020 semester, and was up more than 20 percent compared to the fall 2019 semester.

The education master’s degree program began the spring with its highest enrollment since fall 2015, and was up 12.4 percent compared to the fall 2020 semester.

UM faculty and staff have worked diligently to grow enrollment in the University’s graduate programs, leading to an impressive 22 percent increase in overall graduate program growth since fall 2018.

“Those associated with graduate studies across campus have worked diligently to address the campus’s significant opportunities related to graduate enrollment,” said Dr. Jennifer Alexiou-Ray, the CEHD’s director of graduate studies. “From the web page and the online application to procedures that govern scholarships and other avenues for student aid, there are many offices on campus that have contributed to the current graduate enrollment levels. We have begun a quick rebound after spending the last two years building capacity for this renewed resurgence.”