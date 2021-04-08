expand
April 8, 2021

Campus 124 seeking local artists for murals

By Nathan Howell

Published 8:22 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – As more businesses continue to open at Campus 124, developers are seeking talented local artists to help add to the development’s aesthetic with creative murals in the building’s hallways.

According to Schrimsher Company Vice President Joyce Skinner, the development company released a “Call to Art” to help highlight characteristics of the old Valley Elementary School, the city of Pelham and Shelby County as a whole.

“We have these long hallways that we painted with white walls with iron ore trim and we are doing plots of color throughout,” Skinner explained. “We want to highlight the red, yellow, green and outside sections throughout the campus, and essentially bring them to life with murals.”

Developers are seeking local artists, from Shelby and Jefferson Counties, to embrace the facility and encourage interaction with future guests including through social media sharing.

Artists who are interested in being considered for the mural should prepare a resume, up to eight previous works, three professional references, a website and social media links if possible.

The deadline for applications is set for April 19, which was pushed back from an earlier date due to storms that affected part of the development.

They should also prepare written statements addressing what inspires them about Campus 124, which area the artist would be interested in working on and a written schedule detailing availability to have the project completed by June 30.

Once those things are prepared, interested parties can email them to Austin@schrimshercompany.com. There will be then be a review and selection process, where the finalists will be notified and asked to submit pricing, sketches and other things.

After this, there will be finalists’ tours and interviews, and a deadline for their proposals on May 28. A selection committee will then deicide and announce winners on June 21.

On Aug. 21, the selected winners and Campus 124 will unveil the completed works of art at the “Back 2 School” event at the campus.

More information about the “Call to Art” can be found on the Campus 124 Facebook page.

