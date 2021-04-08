expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

James Oliver “Johnny” Schrader

By Staff Reports

Published 1:24 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

James Oliver “Johnny” Schrader
Shelby

James Oliver “Johnny” Schrader, age 78, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, April 6.

The visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., Friday, April 9 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Rev. Roger Hamaker and Rev. Don Vanderslice officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Schrader is preceded in death by his parents, James and Viola; and brother, Doug.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie; son, Carl Schrader (Kris); daughter, Karen Bevard (Christopher); grandchildren, Brandon Neely and Jason Reid; brother, Bobby Schrader (Vonda); sister, Sue Matherson (Thurman); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Schrader was born September 30, 1942. Many will remember Johnny for his work as a Shelby County RSVP volunteer, a long-time member of Shelby Iron Works and SCV. Johnny joined the US Air Force in 1961, and later retired from ABC Rail.

Johnny enjoyed spending his time with family, antiquing, perfecting his skills as an amateur archaeologist, and will be most remembered as the family’s greatest prankster. He will be loved, missed, and remembered by so many.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More News

ACS and PCS to continue to require masks

Shelby County schools keeping masks until April 23

Alabaster City Schools impressive Cognia Accredation score

James Oliver “Johnny” Schrader

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Reporter

ACS and PCS to continue to require masks

280 Reporter

Shelby County schools keeping masks until April 23

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools impressive Cognia Accredation score

Alabaster Main Story

Former doctor convicted of sexual abuse, child porn given maximum sentence

Alabaster Reporter

Thompson Scholars Bowl team advances to state

Alabaster Main Story

Troy Chancellor Hawkins to deliver Thompson keynote address

Alabaster Main Story

Carmeuse Longview holds virtual career day with Alabaster City Schools

Columbiana

CMS Scholars Bowl team headed to state

Business

Chick-fil-A opens in Helena

Business

Campus 124 seeking local artists for murals

Alabaster Main Story

THS jazz bands to hold free concert

Montevallo

UM named top college theatre program in Alabama

280 Main Story

Virtual Taste of Teal Gala set for May 1-14

280 Reporter

Local leukemia patient inspires community to ‘B positive’

Montevallo

Montevallo Arts Fest set for April 17

Montevallo

UM sees enrollment growth in graduate programs

280 Main Story

UPDATE: Ivey announces ‘Safer Apart’ order beginning April 9

Events

Poker run to raise money for Down Syndrome

News

PCS recognized for its music education programs

Alabaster Main Story

Hatching Hope addressing long-term recovery after storms

Helena

South Helena emerges victorious in Helena Hunger Games

Community Columnists

Cochran’s creations help people around the world

Columbiana

Enjoy a day full of art on April 24

Calera

Calera Farmers Market returns for 2021