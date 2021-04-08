expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Mark Durham Kidd, D.V.M.

By Staff Reports

Published 10:34 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

Mark Durham Kidd, D.V.M.
Mountain Brook

Mark Durham Kidd, D.V.M. of Mountain Brook, died Sunday, April 4 at the age of 61.

He was born in Opelika and graduated from Mountain Brook High School. He attended the Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine, receiving his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1984.

He owned two successful veterinary clinics in Vestavia and Shelby County, and he absolutely loved being a vet. He enjoyed meeting new clients and their pets every day and was one of the greatest listeners any of them ever knew. He would spend time talking and laughing with anyone who told a good story and even with a few who couldn’t.

He was immensely proud of his son Jack, also an Auburn graduate and the third generation of the Kidd family to attend Auburn University (War Eagle). In addition to his love of small animals, he was also an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Mandy Rowell Kidd; his son, Jack Wayne Kidd; his father, Jack (Sharon) Whitson Kidd; brother, Brant (Gail) Kidd; uncle, Leon Kidd; nieces, Louise Kidd, Melissa Kidd, Emma Hanley, Lily Hanley, Chloe Kidd; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Durham Kidd; his brother, Alan Douglas Kidd; and his uncle Robert Kidd.

A celebration of Dr. Kidd’s life will be held in the coming weeks.

Memorial gifts may be made to Southeastern Raptor Center at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn, Alabama 36849.

More News

ACS and PCS to continue to require masks

Shelby County schools keeping masks until April 23

Alabaster City Schools impressive Cognia Accredation score

James Oliver “Johnny” Schrader

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Reporter

ACS and PCS to continue to require masks

280 Reporter

Shelby County schools keeping masks until April 23

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools impressive Cognia Accredation score

Alabaster Main Story

Former doctor convicted of sexual abuse, child porn given maximum sentence

Alabaster Reporter

Thompson Scholars Bowl team advances to state

Alabaster Main Story

Troy Chancellor Hawkins to deliver Thompson keynote address

Alabaster Main Story

Carmeuse Longview holds virtual career day with Alabaster City Schools

Columbiana

CMS Scholars Bowl team headed to state

Business

Chick-fil-A opens in Helena

Business

Campus 124 seeking local artists for murals

Alabaster Main Story

THS jazz bands to hold free concert

Montevallo

UM named top college theatre program in Alabama

280 Main Story

Virtual Taste of Teal Gala set for May 1-14

280 Reporter

Local leukemia patient inspires community to ‘B positive’

Montevallo

Montevallo Arts Fest set for April 17

Montevallo

UM sees enrollment growth in graduate programs

280 Main Story

UPDATE: Ivey announces ‘Safer Apart’ order beginning April 9

Events

Poker run to raise money for Down Syndrome

News

PCS recognized for its music education programs

Alabaster Main Story

Hatching Hope addressing long-term recovery after storms

Helena

South Helena emerges victorious in Helena Hunger Games

Community Columnists

Cochran’s creations help people around the world

Columbiana

Enjoy a day full of art on April 24

Calera

Calera Farmers Market returns for 2021