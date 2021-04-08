expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Thompson High School’s Scholars Bowl team qualified to represent their school in virtual state competition April 17. Pictured are (front row) Gatlin Summerville, Noah Butler, Addison Myers, Emily Reid; (back row) Caleb King, James Culver, Hayes Paganelli and Allison Ellis. Not pictured are Zaryah Johnson and Sarah Davis. (Contributed)

Thompson Scholars Bowl team advances to state

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

Thompson High School’s Scholars Bowl team qualified to represent their school in virtual state competition April 17.

Pictured are (front row) Gatlin Summerville, Noah Butler, Addison Myers, Emily Reid; (back row) Caleb King, James Culver, Hayes Paganelli and Allison Ellis. Not pictured are Zaryah Johnson and Sarah Davis.

Buter (seventh), Myers (eighth), King (seventh), Culver (sixth) and Paganelli (seventh) were named to compete at the state level.

Team sponsors are Shana Webb, NBCT and Hope Campbell. (Contributed)

More News

ACS and PCS to continue to require masks

Shelby County schools keeping masks until April 23

Alabaster City Schools impressive Cognia Accredation score

James Oliver “Johnny” Schrader

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Reporter

ACS and PCS to continue to require masks

280 Reporter

Shelby County schools keeping masks until April 23

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools impressive Cognia Accredation score

Alabaster Main Story

Former doctor convicted of sexual abuse, child porn given maximum sentence

Alabaster Reporter

Thompson Scholars Bowl team advances to state

Alabaster Main Story

Troy Chancellor Hawkins to deliver Thompson keynote address

Alabaster Main Story

Carmeuse Longview holds virtual career day with Alabaster City Schools

Columbiana

CMS Scholars Bowl team headed to state

Business

Chick-fil-A opens in Helena

Business

Campus 124 seeking local artists for murals

Alabaster Main Story

THS jazz bands to hold free concert

Montevallo

UM named top college theatre program in Alabama

280 Main Story

Virtual Taste of Teal Gala set for May 1-14

280 Reporter

Local leukemia patient inspires community to ‘B positive’

Montevallo

Montevallo Arts Fest set for April 17

Montevallo

UM sees enrollment growth in graduate programs

280 Main Story

UPDATE: Ivey announces ‘Safer Apart’ order beginning April 9

Events

Poker run to raise money for Down Syndrome

News

PCS recognized for its music education programs

Alabaster Main Story

Hatching Hope addressing long-term recovery after storms

Helena

South Helena emerges victorious in Helena Hunger Games

Community Columnists

Cochran’s creations help people around the world

Columbiana

Enjoy a day full of art on April 24

Calera

Calera Farmers Market returns for 2021