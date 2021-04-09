expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

In a must-win situation, the Calera Eagles picked up a one-run win against Pelham on April 8 to end area play in a tie with Chilton County. (For the Reporter/Dawn Harrison)

Calera takes must-win game to keep postseason hope alive

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:52 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – With their playoff hopes riding on a win, the Calera Eagles found themselves in a difficult battle with county foe Pelham on Thursday, April 8.

In what was a pitchers’ duel for seven innings between Calera’s Preston Stokes and Pelham’s Zach Egan, turned into a sprint to the finish in extra innings.

Following seven scoreless innings, the game went to extras with Calera finally striking in the top of the eighth on an RBI single from Nick Bunn.

But after being held in check for the majority of the game, Chase Christian led off the bottom half of the inning with an inside-the-park home run down the left-field line to even the score again and force a ninth inning.

The Eagles, however, had gained confidence with two of their six hits through eight innings coming in the eighth.

Calera continued that late success with two more in the top of the ninth.

With one out, Parker Rodgers singled on a ground ball to put a runner aboard. Noah Clayton entered as a pinch runner for him and advanced to second on a wild pitch to put a runner in scoring position for Bentley Berry.

Berry capitalized and hit a hard ground ball up the middle to center field that brought Rodgers home for what became the game-winning run in a 2-1 victory to keep Calera’s playoff hopes alive.

Pelham came back in the bottom of the ninth and threatened with two batters reaching base safely, but Calera got out of the jam with a ground out to end the game.

Stokes got the start on the mound and went seven innings allowing one run on six hits with seven strikeouts.

He came out after giving up the inside-the-park home run in the top of the eighth, but put together a stellar outing to give his team a chance with seven scoreless innings.

Egan did the same for Pelham with seven scoreless innings that featured giving up four hits and no runs. He finished the night going through the eighth inning with three strikeouts, six hits allowed and one earned run.

Calera picked up four of its eight hits in the final two innings. Bunn and Berry had two hits and one RBI apiece, while Rodgers added two hits. Carter Sheehan and Riley Gay each had one hit in the win.

Pelham was led by one hit each from Josh Calvert, Christian Pritchett, JD Wilkens, Logan Green, Hayden Jackson and Chase Christian with Christian adding the only RBI on his home run.

More News

Get to know Athlete of the Week JP Fox

Get to know Student of the Week Waylon Dunkin

I-65 lane closures expected April 12-15

One arrested in Montevallo area shooting death

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Reporter

I-65 lane closures expected April 12-15

Montevallo

One arrested in Montevallo area shooting death

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster man arrested on rape charges

Alabaster Reporter

Severe weather possible today and tonight

Helena

How Helena Middle’s softball team earned more than 300 wins

Alabaster Reporter

ACS and PCS to continue to require masks

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools keeping masks until April 23

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools impressive Cognia Accredation score

Alabaster Main Story

Former doctor convicted of sexual abuse, child porn given maximum sentence

Alabaster Reporter

Thompson Scholars Bowl team advances to state

Alabaster Main Story

Troy Chancellor Hawkins to deliver Thompson keynote address

Alabaster Main Story

Carmeuse Longview holds virtual career day with Alabaster City Schools

Columbiana

CMS Scholars Bowl team headed to state

Business

Chick-fil-A opens in Helena

Business

Campus 124 seeking local artists for murals

Alabaster Main Story

THS jazz bands to hold free concert

Montevallo

UM named top college theatre program in Alabama

280 Main Story

Virtual Taste of Teal Gala set for May 1-14

280 Reporter

Local leukemia patient inspires community to ‘B positive’

Montevallo

Montevallo Arts Fest set for April 17

Montevallo

UM sees enrollment growth in graduate programs

280 Main Story

UPDATE: Ivey announces ‘Safer Apart’ order beginning April 9

Events

Poker run to raise money for Down Syndrome charities

News

PCS recognized for its music education programs