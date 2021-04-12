Arrest reports for the week of April 11, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 1-31 and March 26-April 5:

Alabaster

March 29

-Joshua Matthew Cleckler, 31, of Clanton, hold for Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.

March 30

-Brandi Danielle Johnson, 30, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

-Victor Laundre Billings, 41, of Alabaster, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).

-Lewis Leonard Simpson Jr., 42, of Wilsonville, alias warrant.

-Casey Michele Watkins, 35, of Wilsonville, alias warrant.

March 31

-Mauricio Fernando Chavez Barrera, 45, of Jemison, DUI-alcohol.

-Alexander Christian Gaynor, 28, of Oneonta, failure to comply with court orders.

-Theresa D. Lacey, 59, of Montevallo, harassment or harassing communications.

April 1

-Jonathan David Thomas, 32, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

-Tavarus Tyriq Hall, 22, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

April 2

-Allen Dwight Horton, 22, of Columbiana, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, reckless driving.

-Ingrid Adrianna Morales-Sosa, 18, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

April 3

-Kendrick DeMarr Gaddis, 20, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, alias warrant, probation violation.

-Gabriel Angles, 29, of Alabaster, fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol.

-Shaquille Oneal Montgomery, 27, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

April 4

-Julio Alberto Jiron Cruz, 24, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

April 5

-Michael Brandon Lawley, 24, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.

Calera

March 26

-Jacob Allen Brown, 23, of Sylacauga, DUI-alcohol, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, improper passing on left, failure to signal, reasonable/prudent speed, improper lane usage, running red light.

-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 29, of Brierfield, failure to appear (two counts).

-Terry Allen Partridge, 36, of Shelby, drug paraphernalia.

-Bridgette Michelle Pence, 32, of Shelby, drug paraphernalia.

March 27

-Juan Osorio Martinez, 30, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, DUI-alcohol, drug paraphernalia.

-Steve Lee Lindsey, 42, of Montgomery, carrying concealed weapon, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, open container, DUI-alcohol.

Steve Lee Lindsey, 42, of Montgomery, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Kevin Tyrone Driver, 50, of Shelby, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest.

March 29

-Justin Tyler Crim, 22, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Brandi Ariel Sankey, 28, of Montgomery, failure to appear (two counts).

-Gerika Santania Atchison, 34, of Calera, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

-DeKarl Deon Lewis, 34, of Birmingham, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

-Jerry Wooley, 53, of Brent, Alabama, failure to appear.

March 30

-DeKarl Deon Lewis, 34, of Birmingham, bond revocation (two counts).

March 31

-Ivan Ray Collins, 40, of Clanton, failure to appear.

April 1

-Darrin Ryan Naylor, 43, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

-Kayla Faye Jewel Goggins, 25, of Jemison, failure to appear (six counts).

April 2

-Lori Robertson McCourt, 42, of Bessemer, DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative.

April 3

-Ciara Danielle Coleman, 32, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

-Tyler Alan-Martin Jones, 19, of Calera, failure to appear.

April 4

-Randell Samuel Baldree, 38, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Jarvis Wilson, 27, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Jerrod Anthony Gowins, 37, of Pelham, agency assist.

-Jose Carlos Colin-Gonzalez, 22, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol, open container.

-Daniel Adam Hughes, 26, of Columbiana, open container.

-Misty Michelle Wells, 39, of Shelby, receiving stolen property fourth degree.

-Matthew William Massingill, 44, of Alabaster, agency assist.

April 5

-Randy Shupe, 63, of McCalla, drug paraphernalia.

-Carrie Suzzanne Spain, 43, of Tallassee, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Robert Brian Wooten, 49, of Shelby, failure to appear (three counts).

-Wanda Michele Johnson, 43, of Calera, failure to appear.

Columbiana

March 1

-Christopher Suttles, 26, failure to appear, possession of marijuana second degree.

March 2

-Paul Eugene Mitchell, 41, passing a forged instrument.

-Emily Blair Laws, 25, failure to appear.

March 4

-Luke Thrasher Wortham, 21, failure to appear.

-Brandon Michael Phillips, 21, failure to appear (two counts).

March 5

-Jamiron Wilshon Jones, 42, failure to appear (two counts).

March 7

-Charles Wayne Vickery, 50, failure to appear (two counts).

March 8

-Zachary Douglas Ebert, 18, DUI.

March 11

-Tyler Gene Galyean, 23, failure to appear (two counts).

March 15

-Rebecca Bowman Leathers, 40, failure to appear.

March 19

-Jessica Nicole Mann, 32, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug.

March 20

-Jeremy Logan Hatten, 20, theft, criminal trespass third degree.

March 22

-Richard Lewis Nelms, 41, failure to appear.

March 25

-Dustin Anthony Wooley, 24, failure to appear (three counts).

March 26

-Melvin Jerome Cox, 44, failure to appear (two counts).

-Alexxus Michelle Cohill, 25, warrant service for other jurisdiction.

-Daniel Roy Hubbard, 56, theft of property fourth degree.

March 30

-Marquez Maurice Buie, 30, receiving stolen property.

March 31

-Brian Keith Hodges, 44, failure to appear (two counts).

Helena

March 26

-William Brent Brashier, 37, failure to appear-bail jumping misdemeanor.

March 27

-Andrea Nell Smith, 35, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

March 28

-Justin Taylor Lambert, 28, DUI-alcohol.

-William Howard Jordan, 29, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance.

March 29

-Justin Jerome Acker, 39, DUI-alcohol, possession of concealed weapon without permit, domestic violence third degree.

March 30

-Charlotte Delaine Hagan, 39, DUI-controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

April 4

-Michael Chance Rigsby, 28, DUI-alcohol, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, carrying pistol unlawfully.

-Brandy Vickery Downey, 46, DUI-alcohol.

April 5

-Douglas Frederick Rowan, 60, public intoxication.

-Matthew William Massingill, 44, DUI-alcohol.

-Braxton Porter Vickery, 40, DUI-alcohol, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Montevallo

March 26

-Jacob Allen Brown, obstructing police-ATEPO attempting to elude police officer.

March 27

-Jacob Lee Alexander, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

March 30

-David Aaron Stagner, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

-Jerry Eugene Foster, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

March 31

-Bruce Edward Lovejoy, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

April 1

-Selvin Velasquez Alemendarez, 19, of Alabaster, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

April 2

-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess.

-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, 33, of Alabaster, dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess.

-Ashley Jo Zimmerman, 28, of Columbiana, forgery-possessing forged instrument, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-methamphetamine-possess and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Pelham

March 28

-Hugo Sales Lopez, 31, of Memphis, Tenn., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Nicholas O’Brien, 31, of Pelham, violation of a domestic violation protection order-obstruction, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and violation of domestic violence protection order.

-Alicia Ferguson, 46, of Pelham, domestic violation – third degree-simple assault-family.

-Nicholas O’Brien, 31, of Pelham, violation of a domestic violation protection order-obstruction, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and violation of domestic violation protection order.

March 29

-Aaron Robinson, 29, of Birmingham, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Antonio Simon, 32, of Grady, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic-no tag – utility trailer.

-Gheryme Reed, 30, of Oak Grove, traffic-tinted windows.

March 30

-Jeffery Williams, 48, of Chelsea, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

March 31

-Miashia Brown, 37, of Bessemer, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Willie Wilson, 38, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Tiara Cottingham, 34, of Montevallo, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

April 1

-Jonathan Thomas, 32, of Alabaster, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

April 2

-Collin Callahan, 21, of Mobile, receiving stolen property in the first degree-RSP receive and resisting arrest.

-Chad Coachman, 18, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and license to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

-Jared Webster, 18, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Christopher Turner, 33, of Birmingham, traffic-speeding and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Nika Schrimpshire, 44, of Pinson, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Selvin Velasquez Almendarez, 19, of Alabaster, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Johnnie Parker, 59, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic-ILU improper lane usage.

April 3

-Kevin Coffey, 45, of Tri, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.