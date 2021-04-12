Barks and Boils: Pub 261 hosts crawfish boil and pet vaccine clinic

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Shelby Humane and Pub 261 teamed up to host a crawfish boil and pet vaccination clinic on April 11, which successfully got a crowd of people out to enjoy the spring weather and ensure the health of their pets.

This event was designed as a way to kickoff spring with hot and fresh seafood, while also giving pet families an affordable way to make sure that their pets have up to date shots and vaccinations.

“I feel like we had a really successful event,” according to Shelby Humane Development Director Tree Davidson. “The crowd was really responsive, the food was amazing and Pub 261’s owner Mike Sarvaunt and his staff was amazing, and they were just looking out for us the whole time.”

The first part of the event was focused on the drive-thru pet vaccine clinic. Shelby Humane offered reduced cost vaccines for things like Bordetella and rabies. They also offered low-cost microchipping for pets.

“We ended up doing vaccinations for approximately 40-50 clients,” Davidson said. “This included multiple pets per car, so we really got a lot of animals vaccinated.”

Davidson said that Sarvaunt had also suggested that they bring out some dogs for guests to meet with and potentially adopt.

“We ended up bringing out 5 dogs,” Davidson said. “One of our volunteers actually ended up adopting one of our dogs, Nyx, and gave her a new home where she will get lots of love.”

The crawfish boil aspect of the event ending up bringing out a lot of guests to the event, where they enjoyed the freshly boiled seafood and the live music that went out throughout the duration of the festival.

“The weather was perfect, and the food and music really helped to make this a successful event,” Davidson said. “We are just so grateful for everything that Mike and his team did for us. They love the shelter and almost everyone there came up and told us they had already adopted from our shelter. Mike is a rescue adopter and just loves to help animals in any way that he can.”

Pub 261 used some of the proceeds from the event to donate directly to Shelby Humane to support their efforts. Davidson said that Sarvaunt was a great lover of animals, and wanted to do everything he could to make sure that they were funded.

“Support from people like him really goes a long way to helping our mission,” Davidson explained. “It is so important to create that sense of community for this kind of organization. It is just wonderful when people do things like that. We really try to reciprocate that effort, and be supportive to them and have volunteers ready to put on these kinds of events.”