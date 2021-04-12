expand
April 12, 2021

The 12th annual Douglas W. Jones Memorial Golf Tournament is set to take place Tuesday, May 4, at Bent Brook Golf Club. Both players and sponsors are needed for the tournament. (File)

HPD sets date for Douglas W. Jones Memorial Golf Tournament

By Nathan Howell

Published 3:10 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena Police Department has set the 12th annual Douglas W. Jones Golf Tournament for May 4, at the Bent Brook Golf Club, which will benefit the Helena Police Explorers organization.

The tournament was created as a way to remember and honor former Helena Police Chief Doug Jones, who died in 2016, while also providing funding to this important youth organization.

The Helena Police Explorers includes men and women aged 14-21 who are interested in a future career in law enforcement.

HPD Captain J. Penhale is one of the leaders of the explorers, and expressed that this tournament is a big supporter of the program.

“This supports the program a good bit,” Penhale said. “We usually have 40-50 players, which makes anywhere from 10-12 teams. The players split the cost, and we use funds that we raise to go towards the explorers.”

The Helena Police Explorers is part of the Boy Scouts of America, which is hosted and supervised by the Helena Police Department. Penhale said that the organization gives individuals with an interest in a career in law enforcement the opportunity to learn the discipline that it takes to work in the field.

“It is like a mini police academy,” Penhale said. “It shows them the different things that comes with being a police officer. We show them the ins and the outs and the discipline that you need to work in law enforcement. Many of our explorers go on to be police officers or join the military.”

Penhale also expressed that this group had other added benefits because it encourages its participants to improve their grades and their physical health by providing assistance with both of those things.

Registration on the day of the event will begin at 7 a.m., and the tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Registration is currently opened for the event which has a cost of $125 per player. This fee includes range balls, a gift bag, lunch and automatic entry for door prizes that will be given out at the tournament.

HPD is also seeking sponsors for the event. Those interested can choose between a $150, $400 or $500 option, which comes with a number of benefits.

Organizers are also looking for sponsors by contacting Captain J. Penhale at 663-6499 or by email at jpenhale@cityofhelena.org.

