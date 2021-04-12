expand
April 12, 2021

June Berry Burrell

By Staff Reports

Published 10:13 am Monday, April 12, 2021

June Berry Burrell was born on August 23 in Hamlin, Texas. She passed into her eternal life on Thursday, April 8.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton Lee Burrell, and her parents, Weldon and Lillian Berry.

She is survived by her sons, Matt (Denise), Rusty (Shannon) and Rocky (Tammy). She was “Gran” to five grandchildren, Luke (Ashley), Tessa (Blake), Angela (Colby), Angus and Melia; eight great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. Also, she is survived by four loving sisters, Marcella, Sarah, Charlene and Lynda.

June met “Lee” as he was hitchhiking across Texas. They met and married within a couple weeks. While he went back to the Navy, she boarded a bus and headed to Alabama alone to meet her new family. That was brave.

She loved her family, reading, and doing whatever Lee decided to do. She was a talented painter. She was always secretive about her age so y’all can keep guessing. She and her family lived a full life with many great adventures. She will be missed greatly.

A visitation for June will be held Monday, April 12 from 12-1 p.m. at Beulah Baptist, Sterrett, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.

Memorial messages may be sent to the family at Dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.

Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga will direct the services.

