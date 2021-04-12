Mark Joseph Miller, Jr.

Mark Joseph Miller, Jr. “Yank”, age 77, passed away Friday, April 9, in Montevallo.

He was an Army veteran where he served for 2 years and 10 months.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Mark Sr. and Julia Miller, two brothers, two sisters and his daughter, Janet, who died at birth.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce Marie Miller; daughters, Robin Dennis (Shawn) and Victoria Horton (Jody); grandchildren, Drake Horton, Brynn Horton, and Meghan Brown; great grandchildren, Reed and Clayton Brown, and brother, Larry Miller.

Services will be at a later date.