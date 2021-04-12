Marriages for the week of April 11, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from March 29-April 2:
-Hoyett Samuel Dailey to Shannon Nicole McCoy.
-Jeremy Dee Allen to Shelbi Taylor Robinson.
-Nicholas Osceola Dean Lawhon to Carol Ann Kelly.
-Lee Scott Peters to Truly Ann Kernea.
-Bridgette Menail Cunningham Freeman to Dock Aldridge Stewart.
-Jamie Lee Strunk to William Robert Jeffryes.
-Vanessa Renee Serrano to Gerald Tyrell Wilson.
-Sabrina Louise Miller to Matthew Scott Satterfield.
-James Triff Langner to Andrea Danielle Schramek.
-James Edward Lingerfelt to Gabriela Andreika Bravo Crespin.
-Carlton Cordell Robinson to Lisa Nicole Baldwin.
-Amanda Moselle Budd to Richard Daniel Johnson.
-Laurie Tracy to Charlet Ann Davis.
-Lacey Loraine Littlefield to Dennis Paul Russell.
-Marcus Dewayne Goode to Phyllis Vertrice Goode.
-Casandra Jean Troncale to Christopher Barrett Spears.
-Timothy Robert Crenshaw to Corbin Elizabeth Cullum.
-Gene Lee Bizek to Dana Charlene Hodges.
-Jarrod Austin Cordova to Tyler Clarie Emerson.
-Michael Paul Norman to Christy April Powrzanas.
-Joey Franklin Stanton to Dionna Elaine Stanton.
-Elizabeth Lauren Talley to Lucas Matias Canavesi.
-Daniel Noah Haggard to Dea Diane Tamper.
-Steven Michael Sanders to Latoria Sherise Hawkins.
-Thomas Christopher Gorsuch to Maggie Colin Ellis.
-Melonee Sharease Thomas to Jermaine Edward Watson.