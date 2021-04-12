Police reports for the week of April 11, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 1-31 and March 26-April 5:

Alabaster

March 29

-Property damage from the 100 block of Market Center Drive. A 1999 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Information report from the 700 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Meadowlark Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Mardis Lane.

March 30

-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Morning Mist Trail.

-Property damage from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle. A 2018 Kia Forte sustained $1,200 in damages.

-Property damage from the 1500 block of Arrowhead Trail. A mailbox valued at $300 was damaged.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Airpark Industrial Road.

March 31

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Windsor Court.

-Identity theft from the 1200 block of King Arthur Court.

-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 70 block of Fulton Springs Road. Fake U.S. currency was forged.

-Theft of property first degree from Gadwall Drive. Building materials valued at $2,365.17 were stolen.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.

-Found property from the 700 block of Fulton Springs Road. A pistol was recovered.

-Animal complaint from the 400 block of Acer Trail.

April 1

-Information report from the 100 block of Grande View Circle.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 100 block of Corporate Woods Circle. A Home Depot credit card was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. $500 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of 12th Avenue Southeast. A 2007 Nissan Pathfinder sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Property damage from the 238-mile marker of I-65. A Ford Escape sustained $10 in damages.

-Information report from the 800 block of Old Highway 31.

-Discharging firearm into unoccupied dwelling or vehicle from the 1100 block of Caribbean Circle. Two structures sustained $100 and $50 in damages, respectively.

-Identity theft from the 1100 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

-Information report from the 300 block of Willow Glen Court. A dog (lab mix) was damaged.

April 2

-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A driver’s side auto door was damaged.

-Theft of property second degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. Clothes/furs valued at $1,682 were stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 700 block of Third Avenue Southwest.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Marijuana (3.7 grams) was confiscated.

-Harassment, attempting to elude from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. A 2010 Ford Explorer was damaged.

-Information report from the 9300 block of Alabama 119.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2018 Toyota Tacoma sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Information report from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

April 3

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 600 block of First Street South. An undisclosed amount of marijuana, metal grinder and socket with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 80 block of 12th Avenue Southeast. Marijuana was confiscated.

-Information report from the 600 block of First Street Southwest.

April 4

-Animal complaint from the 700 block of Third Avenue Southwest.

-Information report from the 100 block of Maple Street.

-Information report from the 100 block of Timberleaf Circle.

Calera

March 26

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from the 8200 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 306.

March 27

-Property damage from the 30 block of Marydale Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue.

-DUI-alcohol, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, open container, carrying concealed weapon, DUI-alcohol from Alabama 70 at Publix.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Resisting arrest, obstructing government operations from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

March 28

-Domestic incident from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 86.

March 29

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the U.S. 31 overpass at the 231-mile marker of I-65.

-Rape first degree from an unknown location.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 1000 block of Seminole Place.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Simple assault from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

March 30

-Bond revocation (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal trespass third degree, harassment-intimidation from the 700 block of Shelby County 87.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.

-Incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.

March 31

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 4900 block of Stonecreek Way.

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Shelby County 851.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, carrying concealed weapon from U.S. 31 and 20th Avenue.

April 1

-Property damage from the 230-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Theft of property third degree from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

-DUI-alcohol from the 234-mile marker of I-65.

-Property damage from the 7800 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 100 block of Stonecreek Place.

-Failure to appear (six counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Harassing communications from the 2400 block of 16th Street.

April 2

-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation from the 2200 block of Village Lane.

-Runaway juvenile from the 8900 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance from U.S. 31 at Alabama 70.

-Domestic incident from the 400 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 10000 block of U.S. 31.

April 3

-Theft of property first degree from the 900 block of Savannah Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Burglary third degree-residence, theft of property second degree from the 8800 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 300 block of 17th Street.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Castleberry Lane.

-Animal bite from the 900 block of 10th Street.

-Theft of property second degree-miscellaneous from the 900 block of Savannah Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 800 block of Daventry Lane.

April 4

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 42 and Alabama 25.

-Altered mental status from Rossburg Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Sontepe Road.

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Shelby County 304.

-Notice of trespass from the 1000 block of Kerry Drive.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 86.

-Open container from the 11700 block of Alabama 25.

-Receiving stolen property fourth degree from Alabama 25 (Shell station).

-Agency assist from the 200 block of Carrington Lane.

April 5

-Drug paraphernalia from the 229-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 at I-65 North.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Columbiana

March 3

-Disorderly conduct from the 900 block of Alabama 70.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Jonesboro Circle.

March 4

-Harassment from the 400 block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Jonesboro Circle.

March 5

-Dog complaint from the 300 block of N. Main Street.

March 9

-Theft of vehicle parts from the 1000 block of Egg and Butter Road.

March 10

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 300 block of West College Street.

March 11

-Criminal trespass warning from the 100 block of Goodwin Street.

March 14

-Nuisance ordinance violation from the 200 block of Pine Hill Drive.

March 15

-Unauthorized use of auto from the 300 block of Alabama 25.

March 18

-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 400 block of North Main Street.

-Burglary third degree, theft from residence from the 21500 block of Alabama 25.

March 20

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 21100 block of Alabama 25.

March 23

-Property damage from the 300 block of West College Street.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Pitts Drive.

-Larceny/theft, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Mildred Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Myrtle Street.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 300 block of Pitts Drive.

March 25

-Property damage from Summer Classics Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 600 block of Shoals Mill Lane.

March 26

-Theft from yards from the 200 block of Thompson Street.

March 30

-Domestic harassment from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.

Helena

March 26

-Identity theft from Rosebury Road.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1900 block of Gallant Fox Drive.

March 28

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, domestic incident from Dublin Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 52 West and Elvira Road.

-Disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance, trespass warning from Old Tuscaloosa Road.

March 29

-Identity theft from the 4200 block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Incident from Spencer Lane.

-Lost property from Hillsboro Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree, DUI-alcohol, possession of a concealed weapon without permit from Shelby County 17.

March 30

-DUI-combined substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 2600 block of Oakleaf Circle.

-Harassment-simple assault from Shelby County 17 at First Avenue West.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 2800 block of Bridlewood Terrace.

March 31

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1200 block of Macqueen Drive.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Rosebury Circle.

-Incident from Rosebay Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree from Rowntree Path.

April 1

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from River Valley Circle.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Cahaba Falls Lane.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1300 block of Old Cahaba Cove.

April 2

-Incident from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Incident from First Avenue East.

-Theft of lost property fourth degree from Hickory Point Lane.

-Civil dispute from the 8000 block of Madison Avenue.

April 3

-Miscellaneous incident from Long Leaf Lake Trace.

-Suicide attempt from Saddlewood Drive.

-Domestic incident from Wyndham Parkway.

-Discharging firearm in city limits from the 1100 block of Dearing Downs Drive.

April 4

-Harassment-simple assault from Wyndham Parkway.

-DUI-alcohol, disorderly conduct, carrying pistol unlawfully, obstructing governmental operations. Resisting arrest from Townhouse Road.

April 5

-DUI-alcohol, illegal possession of prescription drugs from Shelby County 52 West and Hillsboro Parkway.

-Public intoxication from Roy Drive.

Montevallo

March 26

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (specialty store).

March 27

-Domestic incident from Montevallo Villas Apartments (residence/home).

March 29

-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Main Street (restaurant).

March 30

-Information only from Falcon Way (residence/home).

April 3

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs from Nabors Street (residence/home). Confiscated was marijuana 28.10 grams, multiple unmarked pills to destroy, crack cocaine 1.60 grams and black DigitZ scale valued at $90.

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess from Davis Street at Highway 25 (highway/street). Confiscated was Amphetamines/methamphetamines 1.00 grams, needle logged for destruction, glass pope with meth inside, counterfeit $100 bill and coin purse containing cut straws and glass jar valued at $30.

-Forgery-possessing forged instrument from Davis Street at Highway 25 (highway/street). Confiscated was Amphetamines/methamphetamines 1.00 grams, needle logged for destruction, glass pope with meth inside, counterfeit $100 bill and coin purse containing cut straws and glass jar valued at $30.

-Stolen vehicles-unauthorized use of other vehicle-no force from the 600 Block of Vine Street (residence/home). Stolen was a 2007 Audi A4 valued at $5,000.

April 4

-Larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft, less than $500 from the 900 Block of Bloch Street (residence/home). Stolen was an Alabama tag valued at $40.

Pelham

March 28

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $1,400.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 800 Block of Valleyview Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were knives valued at $60.

March 29

-Fraud from the 0 Block of Dogwood Circle (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

March 30

-Theft from the 2500 Block of Crestwood Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $2,179.32.

March 31

-Lost property from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Lost was a passport valued at $0.

-Fraud from the 800 Block of Yeager Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $2,000.

April 1

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered locally was miscellaneous valued at $95.05.

April 3

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was merchandise valued at $31.10.