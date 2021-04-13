Chamber accepting Small Business of the Year nominations

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Five business organizations in Shelby County are collaborating on a joint Small Business of the Year program in five categories as part of this year’s annual Small Business Celebration presented in 2021 by Regions Bank. Completed nomination packets in five categories are due to The Shelby County Chamber by no later than Wednesday, May 5.

“We’re extremely appreciative of our partners, Calera Main Street, the Chelsea Business Alliance, the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and the Montevallo Main Street program wanting to collaborate with us on the 2021 Small Business Celebration,” said Kirk Mancer, president and CEO of The Shelby County Chamber.

“Small business, which employs half of all private sector employees, generates roughly 70 percent of new jobs annually and accounts for one of every 13 U.S. workers, truly is the backbone of our economy both nationally and locally,” Donna Bowles, president of the Chelsea Business Alliance, shared.

“We know celebrating the hard work – and positive impact — which small businesses operating in Calera have undertaken over the past year was something we absolutely wanted to do this year,” Calera Main Street Executive Director Jackie Batson said. “Joining with these other business organizations throughout Shelby County will be a win-win for all of the respective organizations, our communities and our businesses.”

“Our mission is to support local business owners because they are the foundation for any city — and that’s especially true here in Montevallo. We look forward to working with these other business organizations in celebrating the impact which small business has in Montevallo and throughout Shelby County,” Courtney Bennett, executive director of Montevallo Main Street, added.

“Given how challenging the past year has been for small businesses in Montevallo – and throughout Shelby County — the opportunity to celebrate small businesses was something we absolutely needed to do this year,” Adele Nelson, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce executive director, said.

The five categories which will be recognized for the 2021 Small Business Celebration are:

– Category I (1-5 employees; open one year or more),

– Category II (6-10 employees; open one year or more),

– Category III (11-20 employees; open one year or more),

– Category IV (21+ employees; open more than one year) and

– Category V (open less than one year, less than 25 total employees).

All 2021 nominees, and the recipients in each category, will be recognized and announced at the Shelby County Small Business of the Year Awards’ program scheduled for June 3.

Nomination packets are available on-line at Shelbychamber.org, or by contacting any of the host organizations. For additional questions, please call The Shelby County Chamber by phone at 205-663-4542, or via e-mail at info@shelbyhamber.org.