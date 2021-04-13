expand
April 13, 2021

Elaine W. Langford

By Staff Reports

Published 12:53 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Elaine W. Langford
Columbiana

Elaine W. Langford, age 88, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, April 12.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Mrs. Langford is preceded in death by her husband, Jack G. Langford; infant son, Jack Jr.; parents, Herbert and Margaret Parker; sister, Barbara June Parker Atkins; and brother, Victor Parker.

She is survived by five nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and loving friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmie Hale Mission.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

