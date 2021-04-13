expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Election reforms should be passed despite economic threats

By Staff Reports

Published 8:24 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

The state of Georgia is getting pushback against legislative efforts to strengthen the integrity of their elections.

Recently some large corporations have increasingly buckled under pressure from leftist organizations who threaten boycotts to achieve their political agenda.

Last week, Atlanta-based Delta and Coca-Cola criticized state leaders for the new laws that provide for a more transparent and accountable election process. Following that, Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game from the state as well.

Count on Alabama being a target for these companies since the Alabama Legislature, as well as other states, are passing new rules to put up hurdles for voter fraud in the state.

Alabama lawmakers should push forward, regardless of the economic threat by these or other companies, and do their part to give election officials and prosecutors more tools to ensure the integrity of elections and fight those that want to cheat at the ballot box.

And Alabama voters should tell these companies to focus on their business operations and not attempt to interfere with the state’s interest in ensuring honest elections.

If these corporations choose to take sides in the political arena, they should expect that they will anger one half of the electorate.

For companies, it is bad for business and it is bad public policy. We will see if Alabama holds true and enshrines into law additional protections for fair elections.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

Businesses is booming and blooming in Shelby County

Election reforms should be passed despite economic threats

A Friday to remember

COLUMN: The revival of a childhood hobby

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Kramer swears in new CASA Volunteers

280 Main Story

Chamber’s 6th ‘Ready to Shred’ a success

Montevallo

UM hosting Warrior Challenge 5k, 1-mile Color Run

280 Main Story

Chamber accepting Small Business of the Year nominations

Business

Sapp’s Fitness Garage to host Workout for Water April 17

Helena

Helena moving forward with Greenway project

Alabaster Main Story

Adventurer’s Coffee Co. to open in Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

Earth Alive concert to showcase ACS choirs

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain Middle School to remain indefinitely closed due to damage

280 Main Story

Kearley shares abuse story during National Child Abuse Awareness Month

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council annexes more land, shares Nick Grant

News

Pelham to offer youth coed flag football this summer

Helena

Proximity park to be built in Old Town Helena

Helena

Helena Council denies Riverwoods rezoning request

Columbiana

SCAC High School Juried Art Exhibit is April 24

Community Columnists

Billings caps 30-year Army career with volunteerism

Helena

HPD sets date for Douglas W. Jones Memorial Golf Tournament

News

Barks and Boils: Pub 261 hosts crawfish boil and pet vaccine clinic

Helena

Helena students enjoy a “Fireside Fairytale” prom

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools recognized for music education programs

Alabaster Reporter

I-65 lane closures expected April 12-15

Montevallo

One arrested in Montevallo area shooting death

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster man arrested on rape charges

Alabaster Reporter

Severe weather possible today and tonight