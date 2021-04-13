Kramer swears in new CASA Volunteers

FROM STAFF REPORTS

After five weeks of intensive training, and in recognition of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, 18 new CASA Volunteers have been sworn in by Judge Jim Kramer as official officers of the court. As Court Appointed Special Advocates, they will assist the Court cases of abused and neglected children in the Shelby County Court System.

Depending on the court orders they are given by Judge Kramer, they may make home visits, provide supervised visitation with the children and their parents or guardians, write court reports and much more.

“The more information I receive on each case enables me to make the best decision regarding each family involved in the Juvenile Court System. My decisions are only as good as the information I receive from the CASA Volunteers and other court personnel,” said Judge Kramer. “The court reports the CASA Volunteers provide contain valuable information for me to review based on their observations, research and the work they have completed.”

CASA Volunteers are trained to go through the court process with abused and neglected children. They are not required to have any specific degrees and credentials, only the CASA training program, a background check, and a caring heart. “We make sure they have everything else they need,” said Executive Director Beth Chapman. “Their training is very thorough, and they are managed and overseen by trained members of our staff as well.”

CASA of Shelby County is funded in part by the Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama. For more information on how to become a CASA Volunteer, visit Casaofshelbycounty.org.