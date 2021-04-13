expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

The Helena City Council approved a measure to construct a small proximity park in Old Town Helena, which will feature a 15-foot historical clock. (Contributed)

Proximity park to be built in Old Town Helena

By Nathan Howell

Published 8:47 am Tuesday, April 13, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – A new small park featuring a 15-foot historical clock, park benches and bike rack is set to be built next to the Caboose Welcome Center in Helena.

The park was proposed by Helena City Councilmember Chris VanCleave, and received a unanimous vote of approval at the council’s meeting on April 12.

“Folks tend to describe communities with attractive, and convenient park spaces as being restorative, active, and friendly. We want to encourage people to come and stay a while in Helena,” VanCleave said. “Whether for the day, or to relocate here, we want to create a welcoming space. The proximity park will do just that and the addition of the historical clock will be a focal point add to the charm of old town for generations to come.”

The proposal was the product of discussions on how to revitalize the Old Town Helena area. With many visitors coming to this area for the park, the trains and the entertainment district, VanCleave said that it made sense to add a place where people could sit down and take in the whole area.

With the approval of the project, the city is set to purchase and install a 15 foot “Historical City of Helena Clock,” two 6-foot park benches and a bike rack for guests to park at.

“It is a great and vibrant place to be, but there are not a lot of places to hang out,” said Councilmember Laura Joseph. “This park would be a great place for them to go out and get something to eat, refocus and hang out. It is very needed in Old Town.”

“Many studies of neighborhood parks have indicated that a park’s convenience is a key to its benefits. Proximity parks can serve communities in many ways,” according to Helena Mayor Brian Puckett. “I look forward to seeing this effort completed.”

According to Puckett these benefits include an increase surrounding property values, provide easier access for neighbors and friends to gather, provide opportunities for physical activity, encourage residents to get out and enjoy nature and each other and stimulate the local economy by attracting visitors.

VanCleave’s proposal asked for $40,000 to complete the project, but estimated that the actual cost would be close to $36,000.

More News

Oak Mountain Middle School to remain indefinitely closed due to damage

Kearley shares abuse story during National Child Abuse Awareness Month

Chelsea Council annexes more land, shares Nick Grant

Pelham to offer youth coed flag football this summer

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain Middle School to remain indefinitely closed due to damage

280 Main Story

Kearley shares abuse story during National Child Abuse Awareness Month

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council annexes more land, shares Nick Grant

News

Pelham to offer youth coed flag football this summer

Helena

Proximity park to be built in Old Town Helena

Helena

Helena Council denies Riverwoods rezoning request

Columbiana

SCAC High School Juried Art Exhibit is April 24

Community Columnists

Billings caps 30-year Army career with volunteerism

Helena

HPD sets date for Douglas W. Jones Memorial Golf Tournament

News

Barks and Boils: Pub 261 hosts crawfish boil and pet vaccine clinic

Helena

Helena students enjoy a “Fireside Fairytale” prom

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools recognized for music education programs

Alabaster Reporter

I-65 lane closures expected April 12-15

Montevallo

One arrested in Montevallo area shooting death

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster man arrested on rape charges

Alabaster Reporter

Severe weather possible today and tonight

Helena

How Helena Middle’s softball team earned more than 300 wins

Alabaster Reporter

ACS and PCS to continue to require masks

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools keeping masks until April 23

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools receives impressive Cognia Accredation score

Alabaster Main Story

Former doctor convicted of sexual abuse, child porn given maximum sentence

Alabaster Reporter

Thompson Scholars Bowl team advances to state

Alabaster Main Story

Troy Chancellor Hawkins to deliver Thompson keynote address

Alabaster Main Story

Carmeuse Longview holds virtual career day with Alabaster City Schools