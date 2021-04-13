Sapp’s Fitness Garage to host Workout for Water April 17

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM — The World Health Organization (WHO), reports “that every year more than 3.4 million people die as a result of water related diseases, making a lack of clean water the leading cause of disease and death around the world.”

And according to an assessment commissioned by the United Nations, “4,000 children die every day as a result of diseases caused by the ingestion of filthy water.” That’s 166.6 preventable deaths per hour; 2.7 children lost per minute.

Donnie Sapp, long-term resident and owner of Sapp’s Fitness Garage in Pelham and his wife Telura are on a mission to curb those appalling numbers and help this cause.

Sapp has been inspired by his long-time friend Forrest Walden founder of Iron Tribe Fitness who is also a long-standing supporter of Neverthirst Water and sits on the board of directors of this organization.

Now, Sapp’s Fitness Garage and Neverthirst Water team up to host their first annual Workout for Water charity event in an attempt to raise $5,000 in a single day.

Workout for Water will take place at Sapp’s Fitness Garage in Pelham starting at 9 a.m. This is a fun, family friendly event and is not a race or competition. You do not have to be super fit to participate; it’s for anyone who enjoys exercise! There will be four stations of exercises where a team of three to four people participate and share the repetitions for each exercise. One person at a time from each team will carry a Jerry can of water to emulate what it is like to carry water from a well to a village. It’s a fun workout for a great cause!

Participants contribute $30 to register and will receive a free Workout for Water T-shirt at the event. Donations are accepted via the website as an alternative.

To register or donate, go to Neverthirstwater.org/sappsfitnessgarage. For more information about Sapp’s Fitness Garage, visit Sappsfitnessgarage.com. To receive updated information about the event and receive great info on nutrition, fitness, and mindset, like or follow our Facebook page at Facebook.com/sappsfitnessgarage. To learn more about Neverthirst Water, visit Neverthirstwater.org/.