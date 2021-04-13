expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Sapp’s Fitness Garage to host Workout for Water April 17

By Staff Reports

Published 5:07 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM — The World Health Organization (WHO), reports “that every year more than 3.4 million people die as a result of water related diseases, making a lack of clean water the leading cause of disease and death around the world.”

And according to an assessment commissioned by the United Nations, “4,000 children die every day as a result of diseases caused by the ingestion of filthy water.” That’s 166.6 preventable deaths per hour; 2.7 children lost per minute.

Donnie Sapp, long-term resident and owner of Sapp’s Fitness Garage in Pelham and his wife Telura are on a mission to curb those appalling numbers and help this cause.

Sapp has been inspired by his long-time friend Forrest Walden founder of Iron Tribe Fitness who is also a long-standing supporter of Neverthirst Water and sits on the board of directors of this organization.

Now, Sapp’s Fitness Garage and Neverthirst Water team up to host their first annual Workout for Water charity event in an attempt to raise $5,000 in a single day.

Workout for Water will take place at Sapp’s Fitness Garage in Pelham starting at 9 a.m. This is a fun, family friendly event and is not a race or competition. You do not have to be super fit to participate; it’s for anyone who enjoys exercise! There will be four stations of exercises where a team of three to four people participate and share the repetitions for each exercise.  One person at a time from each team will carry a Jerry can of water to emulate what it is like to carry water from a well to a village. It’s a fun workout for a great cause!

Participants contribute $30 to register and will receive a free Workout for Water T-shirt at the event. Donations are accepted via the website as an alternative.

To register or donate, go to Neverthirstwater.org/sappsfitnessgarage. For more information about Sapp’s Fitness Garage, visit Sappsfitnessgarage.com. To receive updated information about the event and receive great info on nutrition, fitness, and mindset, like or follow our Facebook page at Facebook.com/sappsfitnessgarage. To learn more about Neverthirst Water, visit Neverthirstwater.org/.

More News

Sapp’s Fitness Garage to host Workout for Water April 17

Helena moving forward with Greenway project

Adventurer’s Coffee Co. to open in Alabaster

Thompson grabs 30th win of season by 10 runs

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Sapp’s Fitness Garage to host Workout for Water April 17

Helena

Helena moving forward with Greenway project

Alabaster Main Story

Adventurer’s Coffee Co. to open in Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

Earth Alive concert to showcase ACS choirs

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain Middle School to remain indefinitely closed due to damage

280 Main Story

Kearley shares abuse story during National Child Abuse Awareness Month

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council annexes more land, shares Nick Grant

News

Pelham to offer youth coed flag football this summer

Helena

Proximity park to be built in Old Town Helena

Helena

Helena Council denies Riverwoods rezoning request

Columbiana

SCAC High School Juried Art Exhibit is April 24

Community Columnists

Billings caps 30-year Army career with volunteerism

Helena

HPD sets date for Douglas W. Jones Memorial Golf Tournament

News

Barks and Boils: Pub 261 hosts crawfish boil and pet vaccine clinic

Helena

Helena students enjoy a “Fireside Fairytale” prom

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools recognized for music education programs

Alabaster Reporter

I-65 lane closures expected April 12-15

Montevallo

One arrested in Montevallo area shooting death

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster man arrested on rape charges

Alabaster Reporter

Severe weather possible today and tonight

Helena

How Helena Middle’s softball team earned more than 300 wins

Alabaster Reporter

ACS and PCS to continue to require masks

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools keeping masks until April 23

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools receives impressive Cognia Accredation score