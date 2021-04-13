UM hosting Warrior Challenge 5k, 1-mile Color Run

FROM STAFF REPORTS

University of Montevallo students from DeAnna Smith’s Social Entrepreneurship & Sustainability class are applying their academic knowledge to benefit local charity The Arc of Shelby County.

The Warrior Challenge 5k and 1-mile run, presented by Southwest Water, will be held Saturday, April 17, at the UM disc golf course located near McChesney Student Activity Center on campus.

The 5k will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the 10 a.m. start of the 1-Mile Color Run.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, spectators will not be allowed. All runners will be required to wear a mask at the starting line and upon completing the race. The starting corrals of the race will be established to allow for social distancing. All other standard COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including hand sanitization stations and bottled water, rather than self-serve or open containers.

Participants are encouraged to register early, as each race (5k and Color Run) are limited to the first 50 participants. There is also a virtual run option if participation reaches full capacity.

All money raised through the race will benefit The Arc of Shelby County, which advocates for specific policies and programs benefiting people with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their families.

“We are especially grateful when we have the opportunity to collaborate with partners in our community, and we are so thankful for our ongoing partnership with the University of Montevallo,” said Jennifer Ellison, director of development for The Arc of Shelby County.

“We are looking forward to a great event!”

Participants can register online for this event at Montevallo.edu/warrior-challenge.