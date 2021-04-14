expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

Connie Robinson Davis

By Staff Reports

Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Connie Robinson Davis
Alabaster

Connie Robinson Davis, age 69, of Alabaster, passed away Tuesday, April 13.

The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 16 at Alabaster Church of God. The funeral service will be Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Ken Stroup officiating. Burial will follow at Elliottsville Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Amen Ministry” at Alabaster Church of God.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More News

Helena teammates to play college basketball together

Oak Mountain Middle to reopen to students, staff April 19

Alabaster helps to reduce litter with Clean Sweep event

Leadership Shelby County Class of 2020 makes graduation official

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena

Helena teammates to play college basketball together

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain Middle to reopen to students, staff April 19

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster helps to reduce litter with Clean Sweep event

280 Main Story

Leadership Shelby County Class of 2020 makes graduation official

Alabaster Main Story

ACS working to address mental health needs of students

Lifestyles

Pelham Parks and Rec releases summer activity guide

News

Kramer swears in new CASA Volunteers

280 Main Story

Chamber’s 6th ‘Ready to Shred’ a success

Montevallo

UM hosting Warrior Challenge 5k, 1-mile Color Run

280 Main Story

Chamber accepting Small Business of the Year nominations

Business

Sapp’s Fitness Garage to host Workout for Water April 17

Helena

Helena moving forward with Greenway project

Alabaster Main Story

Adventurer’s Coffee Co. to open in Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

Earth Alive concert to showcase ACS choirs

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain Middle School to remain indefinitely closed due to damage

280 Main Story

Kearley shares abuse story during National Child Abuse Awareness Month

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council annexes more land, shares Nick Grant

News

Pelham to offer youth coed flag football this summer

Helena

Proximity park to be built in Old Town Helena

Helena

Helena Council denies Riverwoods rezoning request

Columbiana

SCAC High School Juried Art Exhibit is April 24

Community Columnists

Billings caps 30-year Army career with volunteerism

Helena

HPD sets date for Douglas W. Jones Memorial Golf Tournament

News

Barks and Boils: Pub 261 hosts crawfish boil and pet vaccine clinic