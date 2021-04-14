expand
April 15, 2021

Oak Mountain claims area title, Blight picks up 150th win

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Oak Mountain Eagles claimed the Class 7A, Area 5 title Tuesday, April 13 and did so on the road against a Thompson Warriors’ team eyeing a possible postseason bid with a win.

However, Oak Mountain wasted no time and played one of their best games of the year from beginning to end for a convincing 5-0 win.

Oak Mountain head coach Chris Blight was extremely impressed with his club, who came into this game with something to prove and helped the coach pick up his 150th win.

“It really was a team effort. Everyone has been training really hard. I knew we were prepared for tonight and we showed it,” he said. “We were pretty much dominant from minute one until the end of the game. I thought that we controlled the game in every aspect that we wanted to. All credit to the girls.”

Kierson McDonald and Juliet Williams scored goals in the first half for the Eagles, who had five different players score in the match to personify the all-around effort of the evening.

Blight had a hard time identifying the game’s main contributors as they included nearly every player that touched the field.

“I thought not only the starters did a great job, but the people who came off the bench gave us energy and gave us a different element to what we had,” he said. “It wasn’t any specific player or position group, it was everyone tonight, and that’s what we need going forward.”

Lane Hope scored Oak Mountain’s third goal eight minutes into the second half with Raegan Whitaker following close behind six minutes later to put the game out of reach.

Kaitlin Maynard also scored in the final minute of play to complete the 5-0 shutout victory.

Oak Mountain won its fourth game in a row with the victory and improved to 16-3-1 on the season. The Eagles have yet to give up more than two goals in any match this year and will now have home field advantage to start the postseason.

Helena teammates to play college basketball together

Oak Mountain Middle to reopen to students, staff April 19

Alabaster helps to reduce litter with Clean Sweep event

Leadership Shelby County Class of 2020 makes graduation official

