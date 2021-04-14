expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

Thompson took down Tuscaloosa County 8-4 on April 13 thanks to a strong night from Ben Pearman, who posted two hits and two RBIs in the win. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Thompson notches 8 runs in key area win

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:22 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

TUSCALOOSA – The Thompson Warriors bounced back with a crucial area win on Tuesday, April 13, on the road at Tuscaloosa County.

The Warriors got off to a solid start in area play against Oak Mountain last week with a win in their opener, but went on to lose the second game of the series and the tiebreaker game.

But on Tuesday night, Thompson looked like a team determined at the plate, scoring eight runs on eight hits to take down Tuscaloosa County 8-4.

The Warriors started the scoring in the opening inning thanks to the first of two doubles on the night from Ben Pearman, who drove home Aaron Shoop for a 1-0 lead.

Trey Puckett then stepped in and brought Pearman home on a ground ball through the left side of the infield to make it 2-0 Thompson after one inning of play.

After a quiet second inning, the Warriors added to their lead in the top of the third. Following a leadoff walk to Logan Braunschweig and a single from Shoop, an error by the pitcher allowed Braunschweig to cross the plate.

Thompson added two more in the inning on a sac fly from Puckett and a wild pitch to extend its lead to 5-0.

Tuscaloosa County broke into the score column in the bottom of the fourth with a run, but Thompson came right back with two in the top of the fifth.

Cade Watts helped spark the inning with a single before Pearman doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Following a second out, Connor Gregory came through with a single to right field to make it 7-1.

Thompson then loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, but only drew one more run on a bases-loaded walk from Pearman.

Tuscaloosa County looked to mount a comeback in the bottom of the sixth but only managed three runs, leading to the 8-4 final.

Pearman finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and one walk to lead the Warriors. Puckett and Gregory each added two RBIs on one hit, while Shoop added two hits. Watts and Tucker Arrington each picked up one hit.

Braxton Turnbow got the start on the mound and struck out eight to earn the win. He allowed one run and three hits in the victory.

More News

Helena teammates to play college basketball together

Oak Mountain Middle to reopen to students, staff April 19

Alabaster helps to reduce litter with Clean Sweep event

Leadership Shelby County Class of 2020 makes graduation official

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena

Helena teammates to play college basketball together

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain Middle to reopen to students, staff April 19

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster helps to reduce litter with Clean Sweep event

280 Main Story

Leadership Shelby County Class of 2020 makes graduation official

Alabaster Main Story

ACS working to address mental health needs of students

Lifestyles

Pelham Parks and Rec releases summer activity guide

News

Kramer swears in new CASA Volunteers

280 Main Story

Chamber’s 6th ‘Ready to Shred’ a success

Montevallo

UM hosting Warrior Challenge 5k, 1-mile Color Run

280 Main Story

Chamber accepting Small Business of the Year nominations

Business

Sapp’s Fitness Garage to host Workout for Water April 17

Helena

Helena moving forward with Greenway project

Alabaster Main Story

Adventurer’s Coffee Co. to open in Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

Earth Alive concert to showcase ACS choirs

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain Middle School to remain indefinitely closed due to damage

280 Main Story

Kearley shares abuse story during National Child Abuse Awareness Month

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council annexes more land, shares Nick Grant

News

Pelham to offer youth coed flag football this summer

Helena

Proximity park to be built in Old Town Helena

Helena

Helena Council denies Riverwoods rezoning request

Columbiana

SCAC High School Juried Art Exhibit is April 24

Community Columnists

Billings caps 30-year Army career with volunteerism

Helena

HPD sets date for Douglas W. Jones Memorial Golf Tournament

News

Barks and Boils: Pub 261 hosts crawfish boil and pet vaccine clinic