April 15, 2021

24e Health Club will host a community dance part, with proceeds from the event benefitting victims of the recent tornadoes. (File)

24e hosting dance party to benefit tornado victims on April 17

By Nathan Howell

Published 11:23 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

PELHAM – 24e Health Club will host a community dance party on Saturday, April 17, that will serve as a benefit for victims of the recent tornadoes in the area.

The dance party will start at 5:30 p.m., and last for about two hours.

According to Libby Schopp, a Zumba instructor for the gym, they wanted to put on some kind of event where they could give back to the local community while also providing a fun activity on the weekend.

“We try to be involved in our community as much as possible,” Schropp said. “All of our dance instructors got together and decided to give some time to put on this community event.”

At the party, guests will participate in a number of styles of dance including Zumba, Refit and other, which will be led by their instructors.

There will also be some giveaways throughout the dance party.

Schropp said that they would fundraise from admission sales and take donations from guests at the event.

The dance party has been opened up to everyone, whether a member of the gym or not, and admission for the event is $10 per person.

Anyone interested that might have children will be able to attend, as the gym will offer childcare during the time of the event.

The dance party will take place at 24e Health Club which is located at 2244 Pelham Pkwy.

Chelsea Business Alliance, Shelby County Chamber form partnership

