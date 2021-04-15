expand
April 15, 2021

Chamber seeking nominations for Healthcare Professional of the Year

By Staff Reports

Published 11:06 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

The Shelby County Chamber’s Health Services Work Group is seeking nominees for its seventh annual Healthcare Professional of the Year program.

This award will recognize individuals who have made an outstanding contribution in healthcare to our community. Any healthcare professional employed in the Shelby County area is eligible to be nominated.

The nomination deadline is May 19, 2021. All nominees and recipients will be recognized in June.

You may go to the Chamber’s website at Shelbychamber.org to access the nomination form. For more information contact Pari Barzegari, Director of Community and Career Development, at 205-419-3357 or pari@shelbychamber.org.

