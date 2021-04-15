expand
April 15, 2021

Chelsea Business Alliance, Shelby County Chamber form partnership

By Staff Reports

Published 1:16 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

The Chelsea Business Alliance and The Shelby County Chamber, both 501 (c) 6 organizations, have announced a collaborative partnership. Beginning May 1, the two organizations will work more closely together on a wide array of programs for their respective investors and internally with staffing support provided by The Shelby County Chamber.

“This effort began as an initiative of the 2020 Shelby County Chamber’s Board of Directors under Immediate Past Chamber Chair Kathy Copeland’s leadership,” said current Chamber Chair Chris Grace with Barge Design Solutions.

“It’s a proud day to see the collaborative partnership between our two organizations coming to fruition. 2021 is shaping up to be a significant year for the growth of businesses in the City of Chelsea, and this effort will help provide support to the existing business community and those actively looking to expand into the Chelsea market. This is a classic win-win for all parties,” Grace concluded.

“The collaborative partnership between our two organizations speaks to the strength of our relationships in the communities of Shelby County. “This collaboration is an extension of other partnerships throughout the County and aligns with the ShelbyOne-Next Level Up!  five-year Strategic Plan, which is designed to ensure quality employment, retain existing businesses, and ultimately continue moving all of Shelby County forward.” said Kathy Copeland with White Rock Quarries – Vincent Hills and immediate past chamber chair.

“On behalf of the Chelsea Business Alliance’s Board of Directors, we believe this expanded partnership with The Shelby County Chamber will be extremely beneficial to our Chelsea Business Alliance members.  The increased opportunities our members will receive — access to business information, workshops, increased visibility county-wide — coupled with additional staff support for our programs and events will prove valuable and worthwhile for all businesses in Chelsea,” said Donna Bowles, with KOOL 96.9 FM and 2021 President of the Chelsea Business Alliance.

“This effort truly is a working partnership for everyone, and we’re excited about the future opportunities,” Chelsea Business Alliance Vice President Georgia Lay with 280 Medical Supply agreed.  “The future is bright for our organization because of this working collaboration with The Shelby County Chamber.”

The Chelsea Business Alliance, a membership driven organization, advocates and promotes businesses within the City of Chelsea.

The Shelby County Chamber, with close to 1,200 investors, works through a broad program of work to be a champion for Shelby County as the premier place to live and do business.

